Throwback to 1986: MSU stuns Big Sky Conference, goes dancing

The Montana State men's team finished a disappointing season with a 14-17 overall mark. Then something magical happened – the Cats won the Big Sky Tournament as the six seed and the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The Montana State men's team finished a disappointing season with a 14-17 overall mark. Then something magical happened – the Cats won the Big Sky Tournament as the six seed and the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Check out the final Super 8 Plays of the Week until football season!
Check out the final Super 8 Plays of the Week until football season!
MSUB snapped a 9 game losing streak to Alaska Anchorage with the win.
MSUB snapped a 9 game losing streak to Alaska Anchorage with the win.
Courtesy Montana Sports Information Former Griz leave it all on the field on Pro Day Months of toil and sweat in weight rooms across the country culminated for eight former Montana Grizzlies at the team's annual Pro Day in Missoula on Monday.
Courtesy Montana Sports Information Former Griz leave it all on the field on Pro Day Months of toil and sweat in weight rooms across the country culminated for eight former Montana Grizzlies at the team's annual Pro Day in Missoula on Monday.
Monday will be the third-ever postseason matchup between the teams, with each team winning once before.
Monday will be the third-ever postseason matchup between the teams, with each team winning once before.
Daugherty, hired prior to the 2007-08 campaign, has guided the Cougars for the past 11 seasons, posting a combined 130-218 record, including three WNIT appearances.
Daugherty, hired prior to the 2007-08 campaign, has guided the Cougars for the past 11 seasons, posting a combined 130-218 record, including three WNIT appearances.
The Montana State men's team finished a disappointing season with a 14-17 overall mark. Then something magical happened – the Cats won the Big Sky Tournament as the six seed and the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The Montana State men's team finished a disappointing season with a 14-17 overall mark. Then something magical happened – the Cats won the Big Sky Tournament as the six seed and the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Gonzaga was selected for its ninth NCAA Tournament in 10 years and 10th overall.
Gonzaga was selected for its ninth NCAA Tournament in 10 years and 10th overall.
Check out the final Super 8 Plays of the Week until football season!
Check out the final Super 8 Plays of the Week until football season!
MSUB snapped a 9 game losing streak to Alaska Anchorage with the win.
MSUB snapped a 9 game losing streak to Alaska Anchorage with the win.
Courtesy Montana Sports Information Former Griz leave it all on the field on Pro Day Months of toil and sweat in weight rooms across the country culminated for eight former Montana Grizzlies at the team's annual Pro Day in Missoula on Monday.
Courtesy Montana Sports Information Former Griz leave it all on the field on Pro Day Months of toil and sweat in weight rooms across the country culminated for eight former Montana Grizzlies at the team's annual Pro Day in Missoula on Monday.
The University of Washington Men's Basketball Team earned a number five seed in the 2018 National Invitational Tournament and will host four-seed Boise State on Wednesday, March 14 at 7 p.m.
The University of Washington Men's Basketball Team earned a number five seed in the 2018 National Invitational Tournament and will host four-seed Boise State on Wednesday, March 14 at 7 p.m.
The Eastern Washington University men's basketball team has been invited to play in the College Basketball Invitational and will open play on Tuesday.
The Eastern Washington University men's basketball team has been invited to play in the College Basketball Invitational and will open play on Tuesday.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga Bulldogs snagged a #4 seed in the NCAA tournament and will play #13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Boise, ID. This is Gonzaga's 20th consecutive appearance in the tournament, which ranks 6th in current active streaks, with Kansas at the top of the list, making their 29th appearance this year.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga Bulldogs snagged a #4 seed in the NCAA tournament and will play #13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Boise, ID. This is Gonzaga's 20th consecutive appearance in the tournament, which ranks 6th in current active streaks, with Kansas at the top of the list, making their 29th appearance this year.
The four seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the 13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. The Zags are in the West region and will be playing their first round matchup in Boise, ID on Thursday.
The four seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the 13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. The Zags are in the West region and will be playing their first round matchup in Boise, ID on Thursday.