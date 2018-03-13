Throwback to 1986: MSU stuns Big Sky Conference, goes dancing - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Throwback to 1986: MSU stuns Big Sky Conference, goes dancing

BILLINGS, Mont. -

We turn the clock back to 1986.

The Montana State men's team finished a disappointing season with a 14-17 overall mark. Then something magical happened – the Cats won the Big Sky Tournament as the six seed and the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. As the 16-seed they faced the #1 overall seed – St. John's, led by all-American Walter Berry.

In the history of the NCAA Tournament, no game on the surface appeared more one-sided, but someone forgot to tell the Bobcats. Not only did Montana State hang tough with Louis Carnesseca's team, they nearly pulled what would have been the greatest upset in tourney history.

Lead by Kral Ferch, Tony Hampton, and Tom Domako, the Cats were within four points of the Redmen with 3 minutes to play. St. John's would hold on for the 83-74 win.

