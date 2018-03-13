One person dies in house fire near Cascade

Propane tank explosion seriously burns man, destroys building Propane tank explosion seriously burns man, destroys building A propane tank exploded in the Helena Valley this morning destroying a building, and leaving a man with serious burn injuries. The man, who has been identified as Sean Free, a mechanic from Boise, Idaho, has been transported to Seattle to be treated by specialists for his burns. He sustained second-degree burns to 45% of his body. He was underneath the truck trying to switch out some kind of pump when the tank exploded. "I went out to look further and I saw the flames an... A propane tank exploded in the Helena Valley this morning destroying a building, and leaving a man with serious burn injuries. The man, who has been identified as Sean Free, a mechanic from Boise, Idaho, has been transported to Seattle to be treated by specialists for his burns. He sustained second-degree burns to 45% of his body. He was underneath the truck trying to switch out some kind of pump when the tank exploded. "I went out to look further and I saw the flames an...

Buck Back takes the stand in Back v. Benefis Buck Back takes the stand in Back v. Benefis Emotions ran high Tuesday morning once Robert Back's father, Buck, took the stand. He was asked several questions about the moment his son's life changed forever. Buck says Robert is working to make improvements everyday, and despite his condition he insists his son is "still in there." Mr.Back was asked to discuss the night at the hospital after his son collapsed. He says the doctor told him that Robert was dealt a bad hand of cards, and chances were he wasn't going to make it.

Back v. Benefis Day Six Back v. Benefis Day Six Week two of Back v. Benefis is officially underway. This morning Jeff Graham, the Athletic Director and Football Coach for Belt High School, took the stand. He discussed assigning Robert Back the impact test, adding that he believed the test would either clear or prove that an athlete had a concussion. Graham says that he didn't know he wasn't qualified to assign the test, something he says Benefis never told him. Once Robert completed the Impact Test, Coach Graham sent the results to Benefis.

Robert Back v. Benefis Day Two Robert Back v. Benefis Day Two Opening arguments took place today for Robert Back v. Benefis. Many of the statements revolved around who is at fault for allowing Robert to play in that football game, which ultimately resulted in him becoming a quadriplegic. This morning's theme was whether or not Belt High School's athletic trainer, Jessica Hansen, cleared Robert to play and if she is even qualified to make that decision. Robert previously received instructions not to play football until further examination by a doctor.