One person dies in house fire near Cascade

The Billings Police Department has been understaffed for some time, but now, the department is only down one officer. Monday, the department welcomes three new officers to the force.
HELENA - Crews have responded to a propane explosion on the east side of Helena at York Road and Lake Helena Drive. Details are limited at this time. Scanner traffic indicated one person was burned in the explosion, however, the severity of their injuries has not been confirmed. We have reporters on scene and will update as more information becomes available.
LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) - A female dog is recovering after surviving two gunshot wounds in her abdomen and giving birth to a litter of eight puppies. The Lewiston Tribune reported Merida the apparent Rottweiler-chow mix was found severely injured on Feb. 22 in a shed in horrid conditions near Spalding. Her puppies were infected with canine parvovirus.
For nearly 60 years, the Freeway Tavern has been serving the people of Butte lunch and dinner.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Rex Tillerson is out as secretary of state. President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that he's naming CIA director Mike Pompeo to replace Tillerson. Pompeo is to be replaced at CIA by Gina Haspel, Pompeo's deputy at CIA. She would be the first woman in that role. Tillerson had just returned from a shortened trip to Africa hours before Trump's announcement.
