Wyoming guns in church bill signed by governor

Grizzly bears have started to emerge from hibernation in Yellowstone National Park.
Grizzly bears have started to emerge from hibernation in Yellowstone National Park.
Gov. Matt Mead has signed into law a measure allowing people to carry concealed weapons into churches and other houses of worship in Wyoming.
Gov. Matt Mead has signed into law a measure allowing people to carry concealed weapons into churches and other houses of worship in Wyoming.
Most of Cody’s citizens who were surveyed want armed personnel in their schools. The results of the survey mailed to 2400 voters were discussed by the Cody School board Thursday night.
Most of Cody’s citizens who were surveyed want armed personnel in their schools. The results of the survey mailed to 2400 voters were discussed by the Cody School board Thursday night.
The Cody School board is set to vote on whether or not to move forward with a proposal allowing school staff members to be armed. The board sought community feedback on the proposal by distributing 2,400 surveys to the community.
The Cody School board is set to vote on whether or not to move forward with a proposal allowing school staff members to be armed. The board sought community feedback on the proposal by distributing 2,400 surveys to the community.
DETROIT - Hyundai is recalling nearly 155,000 Sonata midsize cars in the U.S. because the air bags may not inflate in a crash. The recall covers cars from the 2011 model year. Hyundai says a short circuit in the air bag control computer can stop the seat belts from tightening before a crash as well as prevent the airbags from deploying.
DETROIT - Hyundai is recalling nearly 155,000 Sonata midsize cars in the U.S. because the air bags may not inflate in a crash. The recall covers cars from the 2011 model year. Hyundai says a short circuit in the air bag control computer can stop the seat belts from tightening before a crash as well as prevent the airbags from deploying.
Wyoming’s Office of Tourism had to kick off their new promotion on Wednesday, March 7. The date was 3-07, or 307…which is the area code for the entire state.
Wyoming’s Office of Tourism had to kick off their new promotion on Wednesday, March 7. The date was 3-07, or 307…which is the area code for the entire state.
On March 6th, 2018, at approximately 1:30 am, an individual gained entrance to the Governor’s residence, activated a fire alarm, then hid inside the house.
On March 6th, 2018, at approximately 1:30 am, an individual gained entrance to the Governor’s residence, activated a fire alarm, then hid inside the house.
Park County’s Commissioners are sending a letter to the governor asking to help manage, not own, a ranch that used to belong to a drug smuggler.
Park County’s Commissioners are sending a letter to the governor asking to help manage, not own, a ranch that used to belong to a drug smuggler.
Would you know what to do if someone had a heart attack and stopped breathing? Two Cody men used CPR to save another man’s life recently. Now, the victim has learned the technique to pay if forward.
Would you know what to do if someone had a heart attack and stopped breathing? Two Cody men used CPR to save another man’s life recently. Now, the victim has learned the technique to pay if forward.
People who live in Wyoming’s South Big Horn Basin will soon have free insurance for air ambulance service. The South Big Horn Basin Hospital board voted last week to give the free Air Med memberships to everyone in their district.
People who live in Wyoming’s South Big Horn Basin will soon have free insurance for air ambulance service. The South Big Horn Basin Hospital board voted last week to give the free Air Med memberships to everyone in their district.