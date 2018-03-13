St. Vincent Healthcare "goes blue" for National Colorectal Cance - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

St. Vincent Healthcare "goes blue" for National Colorectal Cancer Awareness month

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

It is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. St. Vincent Healthcare is pushing awareness throughout Montana to encourage people to get a screening.

During the month of March, St. Vincent Healthcare and St. Vincent Frontier Center are "going blue" for National Cancer Awareness month. One may have seen a bright blue ribbon on the sides of St. Vincent Frontier Cancer Center and St. Vincent Healthcare. The blue ribbon draws attention to colorectal cancer and the importance of screenings.

"I kind of blew it off for quite a while to be honest with you," Dan Holm said.

Dan Holm was 48 years old when he began to experience bleeding from his rectum and some symptoms he knew was not normal.

"Symptoms that patients have often include bright-red blood in their bowel movements, dark tar-y stool, abdominal cramping or abdominal pain that's out of the ordinary for them," Dr. Troy Fiddler said.

Troy Fiddler is a medical oncologist at St. Vincent Frontier Center in Billings and Holms' doctor after Holm found out he had stage II colorectal cancer in January 2017.

"The weirdest thing was it didn't hit me hard at the beginning," Holm said. "My brother was there with me and I signed some papers. As we were walking, I said 'I guess I got cancer.'"

Dr. Fiddler said the National Cancer Society has initiated a goal for every state to have an 80 percent screening rate. He said Montana's rate is at 62 percent.

"We're the low-tier group," Dr. Fiddler said. "We're right there with Wyoming, Arkansas, and Oklahoma as to the lowest screening rates and we need to improve on this."

After a year of treatments including: surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiology, Holm became cancer-free last December.

"I had a great support group," Holm said. "My ex-wife, my kids, and her family as well. My brother and my sister-in-law too."

Dr. Fiddler said 90 percent of colon cancer patients diagnosed in the United States occur at the age of fifty or older.

"I almost believe you need to be 45 or even younger," Holm said. "Get in and get checked. The sooner you find it, there's a lot of stuff you won't have to go through."

"We need a screening for these folks because this is preventable," Fiddler said.

Fiddler said in Montana, about 500 individuals will be diagnosed with colon cancer this year.

  • LocalMore>>

  • St. Vincent Healthcare "goes blue" for National Colorectal Cancer Awareness month

    St. Vincent Healthcare "goes blue" for National Colorectal Cancer Awareness month

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 1:03 AM EDT2018-03-13 05:03:16 GMT

    It is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. St. Vincent Healthcare is pushing awareness throughout Montana to encourage people to get a screening.

    It is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. St. Vincent Healthcare is pushing awareness throughout Montana to encourage people to get a screening.

  • MSUB Women Win First West Regional Since 1999

    MSUB Women Win First West Regional Since 1999

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:19 AM EDT2018-03-13 04:19:11 GMT

    MSUB snapped a 9 game losing streak to Alaska Anchorage with the win.

    MSUB snapped a 9 game losing streak to Alaska Anchorage with the win.

  • How to avoid car break-ins

    How to avoid car break-ins

    Monday, March 12 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-13 00:05:10 GMT
    It's never fun to get in your car after a long, hard day of work, only to find it's been broken into. According to one woman's Facebook post, for some employees in the Shiloh Crossing area, this has been happening quite often. Lt. Neil Lawrence with the Billings Police Department said there are a few things business owners can do to help reduce crime. First, start by requesting extra patrol. "We can put something on briefing for our patrol officers so that when there's down time,...
    It's never fun to get in your car after a long, hard day of work, only to find it's been broken into. According to one woman's Facebook post, for some employees in the Shiloh Crossing area, this has been happening quite often. Lt. Neil Lawrence with the Billings Police Department said there are a few things business owners can do to help reduce crime. First, start by requesting extra patrol. "We can put something on briefing for our patrol officers so that when there's down time,...
    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UM's missing cyanide vial reportedly found, police working to confirm

    UM's missing cyanide vial reportedly found, police working to confirm

    Monday, March 12 2018 2:10 PM EDT2018-03-12 18:10:49 GMT

    Police have received a tip from a citizen who found a vial resembling the small container of potassium cyanide that recently went missing from a chemistry lab on the University of Montana campus.

    Police have received a tip from a citizen who found a vial resembling the small container of potassium cyanide that recently went missing from a chemistry lab on the University of Montana campus.

  • Billings Police Department welcomes three new officers

    Billings Police Department welcomes three new officers

    Monday, March 12 2018 7:39 PM EDT2018-03-12 23:39:33 GMT

    The Billings Police Department has been understaffed for some time, but now, the department is only down one officer. Monday, the department welcomes three new officers to the force. 

    The Billings Police Department has been understaffed for some time, but now, the department is only down one officer. Monday, the department welcomes three new officers to the force. 

  • Tim McGraw collapses on stage during Ireland performance

    Tim McGraw collapses on stage during Ireland performance

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 1:32 AM EDT2018-03-13 05:32:21 GMT
    (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017, file photo, Tim McGraw performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. McGraw collapsed onstage during a performance in Dublin, Ireland, Sunday, March 11, 2018, ...(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017, file photo, Tim McGraw performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. McGraw collapsed onstage during a performance in Dublin, Ireland, Sunday, March 11, 2018, ...
    Country music star Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a performance in Ireland.
    Country music star Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a performance in Ireland.

  • Dog survives after being shot twice in abdomen, giving birth

    Dog survives after being shot twice in abdomen, giving birth

    Monday, March 12 2018 5:28 PM EDT2018-03-12 21:28:44 GMT

    LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) - A female dog is recovering after surviving two gunshot wounds in her abdomen and giving birth to a litter of eight puppies.    The Lewiston Tribune reported Merida the apparent Rottweiler-chow mix was found severely injured on Feb. 22 in a shed in horrid conditions near Spalding.    Her puppies were infected with canine parvovirus.

    LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) - A female dog is recovering after surviving two gunshot wounds in her abdomen and giving birth to a litter of eight puppies.    The Lewiston Tribune reported Merida the apparent Rottweiler-chow mix was found severely injured on Feb. 22 in a shed in horrid conditions near Spalding.    Her puppies were infected with canine parvovirus.

  • How to avoid car break-ins

    How to avoid car break-ins

    Monday, March 12 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-13 00:05:10 GMT
    It's never fun to get in your car after a long, hard day of work, only to find it's been broken into. According to one woman's Facebook post, for some employees in the Shiloh Crossing area, this has been happening quite often. Lt. Neil Lawrence with the Billings Police Department said there are a few things business owners can do to help reduce crime. First, start by requesting extra patrol. "We can put something on briefing for our patrol officers so that when there's down time,...
    It's never fun to get in your car after a long, hard day of work, only to find it's been broken into. According to one woman's Facebook post, for some employees in the Shiloh Crossing area, this has been happening quite often. Lt. Neil Lawrence with the Billings Police Department said there are a few things business owners can do to help reduce crime. First, start by requesting extra patrol. "We can put something on briefing for our patrol officers so that when there's down time,...

  • Public Works turns their focus to spring flooding

    Public Works turns their focus to spring flooding

    Sunday, March 11 2018 9:01 PM EDT2018-03-12 01:01:55 GMT

    Billings has seen more than 80 inches of snow this winter and Public Works has been hard at work trying to clear the snow from the roads in both commercial and residential areas. Now, Public Works has their focus on spring flooding.

    Billings has seen more than 80 inches of snow this winter and Public Works has been hard at work trying to clear the snow from the roads in both commercial and residential areas. Now, Public Works has their focus on spring flooding.

  • Police arrest teen mom after 9-month-old baby found in road

    Police arrest teen mom after 9-month-old baby found in road

    Saturday, March 10 2018 3:12 PM EST2018-03-10 20:12:12 GMT

    UTICA, N.Y. (AP) - Police in upstate New York have arrested a teenage mom after her nine-month-old baby was found crawling in a busy roadway.    Utica Police Department Lt. Bryan Coromato tells the Observer-Dispatch on Saturday officers saw a video on Facebook of the infant alone in the street Friday night. 

    UTICA, N.Y. (AP) - Police in upstate New York have arrested a teenage mom after her nine-month-old baby was found crawling in a busy roadway.    Utica Police Department Lt. Bryan Coromato tells the Observer-Dispatch on Saturday officers saw a video on Facebook of the infant alone in the street Friday night. 

  • Schools brace for massive student walkouts over gun violence

    Schools brace for massive student walkouts over gun violence

    Sunday, March 11 2018 11:01 AM EDT2018-03-11 15:01:30 GMT

    RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - As schools around the country brace for student walkouts following the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida, principals and superintendents are scrambling to perform a delicate balancing act: How to let thousands of students exercise their First Amendment rights while not disrupting school and not pulling administrators into the raging debate over gun control.

    RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - As schools around the country brace for student walkouts following the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida, principals and superintendents are scrambling to perform a delicate balancing act: How to let thousands of students exercise their First Amendment rights while not disrupting school and not pulling administrators into the raging debate over gun control.