St. Vincent Healthcare "goes blue" for National Colorectal Cancer Awareness month

It's never fun to get in your car after a long, hard day of work, only to find it's been broken into. According to one woman's Facebook post, for some employees in the Shiloh Crossing area, this has been happening quite often. Lt. Neil Lawrence with the Billings Police Department said there are a few things business owners can do to help reduce crime. First, start by requesting extra patrol. "We can put something on briefing for our patrol officers so that when there's down time,...

