Super 8 Plays of the Week 3/12 - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Super 8 Plays of the Week 3/12

Posted: Updated:

Number 8: Montana's Ahmaad Rorie forces an Eastern Washington defender to the floor with the crossover.

Number 7: Bozeman's Mack Anderson with a pair of dunks in the Class AA state tournament.

Number 6: Sentinel's Justin Beighle with the and one jumper in the Class AA state tournament.

Number 5: Box Elder's Lillian Gopher with the no look pass to Joelnell Momberg for the bucket in the Class C state tournament.

Number 4: Montana's McKenzie Johnston with some serious spin on her lay up versus Northern Colorado.

Number 3: Northern Colorado's Jordan Davis posterizes Montana's Fabijan Krslovic.

Number 2: Box Elder's Nikayla Anderson hits the game winner at the buzzer versus Twin Bridges in the Class C state tournament.

Number 1: All eight state champions from this past basketball season.

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Gonzaga Women earn 13 Seed in NCAA Tournament, set to face Stanford Saturday

    Gonzaga Women earn 13 Seed in NCAA Tournament, set to face Stanford Saturday

    Zags win their 2nd straight WCC tournament titleZags win their 2nd straight WCC tournament title

    Gonzaga was selected for its ninth NCAA Tournament in 10 years and 10th overall. 

    Gonzaga was selected for its ninth NCAA Tournament in 10 years and 10th overall. 

  • Super 8 Plays of the Week 3/12

    Super 8 Plays of the Week 3/12

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-03-13 04:30:06 GMT

    Check out the final Super 8 Plays of the Week until football season!

    Check out the final Super 8 Plays of the Week until football season!

  • MSUB Women Win First West Regional Since 1999

    MSUB Women Win First West Regional Since 1999

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:19 AM EDT2018-03-13 04:19:11 GMT

    MSUB snapped a 9 game losing streak to Alaska Anchorage with the win.

    MSUB snapped a 9 game losing streak to Alaska Anchorage with the win.

    •   