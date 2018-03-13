Super 8 Plays of the Week 3/12

Number 8: Montana's Ahmaad Rorie forces an Eastern Washington defender to the floor with the crossover.

Number 7: Bozeman's Mack Anderson with a pair of dunks in the Class AA state tournament.

Number 6: Sentinel's Justin Beighle with the and one jumper in the Class AA state tournament.

Number 5: Box Elder's Lillian Gopher with the no look pass to Joelnell Momberg for the bucket in the Class C state tournament.

Number 4: Montana's McKenzie Johnston with some serious spin on her lay up versus Northern Colorado.

Number 3: Northern Colorado's Jordan Davis posterizes Montana's Fabijan Krslovic.

Number 2: Box Elder's Nikayla Anderson hits the game winner at the buzzer versus Twin Bridges in the Class C state tournament.

Number 1: All eight state champions from this past basketball season.