MSUB Women Win First West Regional Since 1999 - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

MSUB Women Win First West Regional Since 1999

Posted: Updated: 
Official Basketball Box ScoreMontana State Billings vs Alaska Anchorage03/12/18 7:00 p.m. at Azusa, Calif. (Felix Event Center)--------------------------------------------------------------------------------VISITORS: Montana State Billings 25-11                          TOT-FG  3-PT         REBOUNDS## Player Name            FG-FGA FG-FGA FT-FTA OF DE TOT PF  TP  A TO BLK S MIN15 Stavish,Vanessa..... f  5-6    5-6    2-2    0 10 10   3  17  3  0  0  0  2420 Breen,Alisha........ f  3-13   1-4    9-10   2  4  6   4  16  2  3  1  2  40-22 Cunningham,Taylor... f  2-2    0-0    0-0    0  3  3   1   4  0  1  0  0  2021 Prevost,Lexi........ g  1-8    0-2    2-2    0  1  1   0   4  0  1  1  1  2725 Kane,Rylee.......... g  3-8    1-2    7-8    1  3  4   3  14  4  4  1  0  3902 Collins,Hannah......    5-10   2-3    0-0    0  3  3   0  12  2  5  0  0  3311 Edwards,Taylor......    0-0    0-0    0-0    0  0  0   0   0  0  1  0  0  0+13 Koehler,Rachel......    2-8    0-0    0-0    2  4  6   1   4  1  0  0  0  1614 Lemelin,Jeanann.....    0-0    0-0    0-0    0  0  0   0   0  0  0  0  0  0+   TEAM................                         4  2  6   Totals..............   21-55   9-17  20-22   9 30 39  12  71 12 15  3  3 199TOTAL FG% 1st Half: 10-31 32.3%   2nd Half: 11-24 45.8%   Game: 38.2%  DEADB3-Pt. FG% 1st Half:  4-10 40.0%   2nd Half:  5-7  71.4%   Game: 52.9%   REBSF Throw % 1st Half:  8-8  100 %   2nd Half: 12-14 85.7%   Game: 90.9%    2--------------------------------------------------------------------------------HOME TEAM: Alaska Anchorage 27-5                          TOT-FG  3-PT         REBOUNDS## Player Name            FG-FGA FG-FGA FT-FTA OF DE TOT PF  TP  A TO BLK S MIN14 Langi,Sala.......... f  2-7    1-3    0-0    0  3  3   3   5  0  0  0  1  2420 Wandersee,Hannah.... c  6-15   0-1    6-6    3  4  7   4  18  2  0  2  0  2803 Thompson,Tara....... g  4-6    3-3    0-0    0  2  2   2  11  0  1  0  2  2404 McNair,Kian......... g  1-3    0-0    0-0    1  0  1   2   2  2  2  0  2  2110 Goo,Yazmeen......... g  2-6    0-1    5-6    0  2  2   2   9  6  0  1  1  2705 Ware,Rodericka......    5-7    2-3    0-0    0  1  1   3  12  1  3  0  1  1911 Cloninger,Shelby....    1-5    0-4    0-0    0  5  5   0   2  0  1  0  1  1621 Hurley,Kaitlyn......    0-3    0-2    0-0    0  1  1   2   0  1  1  0  0  1625 Voliva,Tennae.......    0-1    0-0    0-0    0  3  3   2   0  0  0  0  0  1244 Stallworth,Sydni....    5-9    1-2    0-0    1  2  3   0  11  0  0  0  1  13   TEAM................                         1  3  4             1   Totals..............   26-62   7-19  11-12   6 26 32  20  70 12  9  3  9 200TOTAL FG% 1st Half: 15-33 45.5%   2nd Half: 11-29 37.9%   Game: 41.9%  DEADB3-Pt. FG% 1st Half:  3-11 27.3%   2nd Half:  4-8  50.0%   Game: 36.8%   REBSF Throw % 1st Half:  5-6  83.3%   2nd Half:  6-6  100 %   Game: 91.7%    1--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Officials: Matt Head, Matie Bossenmaier, Charisee OkamotoTechnical fouls: Montana State Billings-None. Alaska Anchorage-None.Attendance: 123Score by Periods                1st  2nd  3rd  4th   TotalMontana State Billings........   13   19   21   18  -   71Alaska Anchorage..............   18   20   16   16  -   70Montana State Billings Advances to the NCAA Division II Elite EightMontana State Billings Wins The NCAA Division II West RegionPoints in the paint-MSUB 25,UAA 32. Points off turnovers-MSUB 6,UAA 22.2nd chance points-MSUB 8,UAA 6. Fast break points-MSUB 5,UAA 8.Bench points-MSUB 16,UAA 25. Score tied-5 times. Lead changed-9 times.Last FG-MSUB 4th-02:52, UAA 4th-01:38.Largest lead-MSUB by 1 3rd-03:22, UAA by 10 3rd-08:55.MSUB led for 01:24. UAA led for 37:25. Game  was tied for 01:11.

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 1:03 AM EDT2018-03-13 05:03:16 GMT

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:19 AM EDT2018-03-13 04:19:11 GMT

    Monday, March 12 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-13 00:05:10 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-03-13 04:30:06 GMT

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:19 AM EDT2018-03-13 04:19:11 GMT

    Monday, March 12 2018 2:10 PM EDT2018-03-12 18:10:49 GMT

    Monday, March 12 2018 7:39 PM EDT2018-03-12 23:39:33 GMT

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 1:32 AM EDT2018-03-13 05:32:21 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 5:28 PM EDT2018-03-12 21:28:44 GMT

    Monday, March 12 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-13 00:05:10 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 9:01 PM EDT2018-03-12 01:01:55 GMT

    Saturday, March 10 2018 3:12 PM EST2018-03-10 20:12:12 GMT

    Sunday, March 11 2018 11:01 AM EDT2018-03-11 15:01:30 GMT

