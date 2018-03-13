MSUB Women Win First West Regional Since 1999

Check out the final Super 8 Plays of the Week until football season!
MSUB snapped a 9 game losing streak to Alaska Anchorage with the win.
Courtesy Montana Sports Information Former Griz leave it all on the field on Pro Day Months of toil and sweat in weight rooms across the country culminated for eight former Montana Grizzlies at the team's annual Pro Day in Missoula on Monday.
Monday will be the third-ever postseason matchup between the teams, with each team winning once before.
Rylee Kane had a career-high 31 points, and carried the ‘Jackets to victory with seven rebounds and seven assists.
It is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. St. Vincent Healthcare is pushing awareness throughout Montana to encourage people to get a screening.
The Billings Police Department has been understaffed for some time, but now, the department is only down one officer. Monday, the department welcomes three new officers to the force.
Billings Superintendent Terry Bouck may be calling it a career with School District 2 but he still has political aspirations.
Gonzaga was selected for its ninth NCAA Tournament in 10 years and 10th overall.
The University of Washington Men's Basketball Team earned a number five seed in the 2018 National Invitational Tournament and will host four-seed Boise State on Wednesday, March 14 at 7 p.m.
The Eastern Washington University men's basketball team has been invited to play in the College Basketball Invitational and will open play on Tuesday.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga Bulldogs snagged a #4 seed in the NCAA tournament and will play #13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Boise, ID. This is Gonzaga's 20th consecutive appearance in the tournament, which ranks 6th in current active streaks, with Kansas at the top of the list, making their 29th appearance this year.
The four seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the 13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. The Zags are in the West region and will be playing their first round matchup in Boise, ID on Thursday.
Monday will be the third-ever postseason matchup between the teams, with each team winning once before.
EWU Athletics For a half, the Eagles looked every bit like the Big Sky Conference's representative in the NCAA Tournament. But a turnaround in fortune in the second half helped Montana defeat the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team 82-65 in EWU's seventh Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game in school history Saturday (March 10) at the Reno (Nevada) Events Center. The Eagles led 40-29 at halftime thanks to 53.3 percent shooting that included 8-...
Police have received a tip from a citizen who found a vial resembling the small container of potassium cyanide that recently went missing from a chemistry lab on the University of Montana campus.
The Billings Police Department has been understaffed for some time, but now, the department is only down one officer. Monday, the department welcomes three new officers to the force.
LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) - A female dog is recovering after surviving two gunshot wounds in her abdomen and giving birth to a litter of eight puppies. The Lewiston Tribune reported Merida the apparent Rottweiler-chow mix was found severely injured on Feb. 22 in a shed in horrid conditions near Spalding. Her puppies were infected with canine parvovirus.
Billings has seen more than 80 inches of snow this winter and Public Works has been hard at work trying to clear the snow from the roads in both commercial and residential areas. Now, Public Works has their focus on spring flooding.
UTICA, N.Y. (AP) - Police in upstate New York have arrested a teenage mom after her nine-month-old baby was found crawling in a busy roadway. Utica Police Department Lt. Bryan Coromato tells the Observer-Dispatch on Saturday officers saw a video on Facebook of the infant alone in the street Friday night.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - As schools around the country brace for student walkouts following the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida, principals and superintendents are scrambling to perform a delicate balancing act: How to let thousands of students exercise their First Amendment rights while not disrupting school and not pulling administrators into the raging debate over gun control.
