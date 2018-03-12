How to avoid car break-ins

It is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. St. Vincent Healthcare is pushing awareness throughout Montana to encourage people to get a screening.
MSUB snapped a 9 game losing streak to Alaska Anchorage with the win.
The Billings Police Department has been understaffed for some time, but now, the department is only down one officer. Monday, the department welcomes three new officers to the force.
Billings Superintendent Terry Bouck may be calling it a career with School District 2 but he still has political aspirations.
The Billings Police Department has been understaffed for some time, but now, the department is only down one officer. Monday, the department welcomes three new officers to the force.
Billings Superintendent Terry Bouck may be calling it a career with School District 2 but he still has political aspirations.
More than 10,000 people took time to enjoy games played at RimRock Auto Arena at MetraPark in 2017. Visit Billings and the NAIA Tournament are hoping to exceed that mark in 2018. Here's a look at game times and ticket information.
Police have received a tip from a citizen who found a vial resembling the small container of potassium cyanide that recently went missing from a chemistry lab on the University of Montana campus.
The Billings Police Department has been understaffed for some time, but now, the department is only down one officer. Monday, the department welcomes three new officers to the force.
LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) - A female dog is recovering after surviving two gunshot wounds in her abdomen and giving birth to a litter of eight puppies. The Lewiston Tribune reported Merida the apparent Rottweiler-chow mix was found severely injured on Feb. 22 in a shed in horrid conditions near Spalding. Her puppies were infected with canine parvovirus.
Billings has seen more than 80 inches of snow this winter and Public Works has been hard at work trying to clear the snow from the roads in both commercial and residential areas. Now, Public Works has their focus on spring flooding.
UTICA, N.Y. (AP) - Police in upstate New York have arrested a teenage mom after her nine-month-old baby was found crawling in a busy roadway. Utica Police Department Lt. Bryan Coromato tells the Observer-Dispatch on Saturday officers saw a video on Facebook of the infant alone in the street Friday night.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - As schools around the country brace for student walkouts following the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida, principals and superintendents are scrambling to perform a delicate balancing act: How to let thousands of students exercise their First Amendment rights while not disrupting school and not pulling administrators into the raging debate over gun control.
