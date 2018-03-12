How to avoid car break-ins - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

How to avoid car break-ins

BILLINGS, Mont. -

It's never fun to get in your car after a long, hard day of work, only to find it's been broken into.
According to one woman's Facebook post, for some employees in the Shiloh Crossing area, this has been happening quite often.
Lt. Neil Lawrence with the Billings Police Department said there are a few things business owners can do to help reduce crime.
First, start by requesting extra patrol.
"We can put something on briefing for our patrol officers so that when there's down time, maybe when the calls are there that they take the opportunity to patrol those areas that might be getting vehicles broken into," Lt. Lawrence said.
Some other options are asking employees to take extra precautions with their valuables.
Because it's hard to keep an eye on the parking lot at all times, Lt. Lawrence suggests storing your valuables in your trunk while you're working making it harder for criminals to get to them.
"If you don't have a trunk maybe cover them with a blanket or take them into where you're working," Lt. Lawrence said.
And if you can, avoid leaving expensive or valuable items in you car altogether.
Another option, is for store owners to invest in more expensive surveillance cameras and security systems.
At the end of the day, it's impossible to stop all crime, so it's always best to take every precaution you can when it comes to your personal property.

Some local businesses in the Shiloh Crossing area said they were not aware break ins were a problem in the area.
They said business owners in the area meet often to discuss any issues or concerns in the Shiloh Crossing area.
And they said they plan to bring this issue up at the next meeting. 

