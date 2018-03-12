Billings superintendent enters House Race for District 49

The Billings Police Department has been understaffed for some time, but now, the department is only down one officer. Monday, the department welcomes three new officers to the force.
Billings Superintendent Terry Bouck may be calling it a career with School District 2 but he still has political aspirations.
More than 10,000 people took time to enjoy games played at RimRock Auto Arena at MetraPark in 2017. Visit Billings and the NAIA Tournament are hoping to exceed that mark in 2018. Here's a look at game times and ticket information.
WASHINGTON (AP) - White House spokesman Raj Shah says President Donald Trump's plan to combat school shootings will include an effort to "harden" schools so they're less vulnerable to attacks.
The Yellowstone County Board of County Commissioners will be meeting Tuesday at the Yellowstone County Courthouse.
Several Washington Girl Scouts troops have been targets of crime during this cookie sale season including an attempted armed robbery. Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool says two men with a gun tried to rob Girl Scouts selling cookies in front of a Tacoma store on Saturday evening.
Hometown Election HQ – See the latest results of the Yellowstone County municipal election.
In less than a month the City of Billings will have a brand new mayor.
People took to Facebook to ask questions as Bill Cole and Jeff Essmann talked about their initiatives in the last mayoral debate at Petro Theater at Montana State University Billings.
The former majority of the Montana State House has entered a guilty plea on federal drug charges.
Montana's congressional delegation offers their thoughts on 9/11.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester today announced that approximately 30 Montana farmers and ranchers will receive $2.5 million to help rebuild after devastating wildfires ravaged eastern Montana.
Governor Steve Bullock is putting the investigation that he misused the state plane while campaigning for re-election behind him.
Billings lawyer John Heenan will seek the Democratic nomination for Montana’s lone congressional seat. Heenan announced Monday that he hopes to challenge for Greg Gianforte's Congressional seat in 2018.
On Monday Montana’s State Auditor Matt Rosendale announced his bid to serve the Treasure State in the United States Senate.
This October, Yellowstone County Judge Russell Fagg will step down from the bench. In a statement Fagg explains that he will step down from his position as a State District Court Judge, effective October 13, 2017.
Police have received a tip from a citizen who found a vial resembling the small container of potassium cyanide that recently went missing from a chemistry lab on the University of Montana campus.
Billings has seen more than 80 inches of snow this winter and Public Works has been hard at work trying to clear the snow from the roads in both commercial and residential areas. Now, Public Works has their focus on spring flooding.
UTICA, N.Y. (AP) - Police in upstate New York have arrested a teenage mom after her nine-month-old baby was found crawling in a busy roadway. Utica Police Department Lt. Bryan Coromato tells the Observer-Dispatch on Saturday officers saw a video on Facebook of the infant alone in the street Friday night.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - As schools around the country brace for student walkouts following the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida, principals and superintendents are scrambling to perform a delicate balancing act: How to let thousands of students exercise their First Amendment rights while not disrupting school and not pulling administrators into the raging debate over gun control.
Missoula's firefighters win the team title at the Scott Firefighter Stairclimb for the 7th year in a row.
