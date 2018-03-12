Second Round of NAIA Basketball Tournament tips off today at Rim - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Second Round of NAIA Basketball Tournament tips off today at RimRock Auto Arena

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The 38 Annual Division I Women's Basketball Tournament is underway at the RimRock Auto Arena at MetraPark. 

DAY 1

Game 1: Benedictine (Kan.) defeated Columbia (Mo.), 68-59

Game 2: Menlo (Calif.) defeated LSU Shreveport (La.), 91-79

Game 3: Campbellsville (Ky.) defeated Faulkner (Ala.) 79-63.

Game 4: Montana Western defeated Dillard (La.), 66-54

Game 5: Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) defeated The Master's (Calif.), 71-51

Game 6: Central Methodist (Mo.) defeated Arizona Christian, 98-86

Game 7: Science & Arts (Okla.) def. Rocky Mountain (Mont.), 60-52

Game 8: Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) def. Martin Methodist (Tenn.), 75-69 

DAY 2

Game 1: Loyola (La.) def. Our Lady of the Lake (Texas), 89-86 (OT)

Game 2: Westmont (Calif.) def. Cumberland (Tenn.), 57-51

Game 3: MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) def. Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 82-72

Game 4: Providence (Mont.) defeated Oklahoma City, 81-76

Game 5: Wayland Baptist (Texas) vs Lyon (Ark.)

Game 6: Shawnee State (Ohio) vs Grand View (Iowa)

Game 7: Carroll (Mont.) vs William Penn (Iowa)

Game 8: Vanguard (Calif.) vs Bethel (Tenn.)

Round 2

Game 1: 

Game 2:

Game 3: 

Game 4: 

Game 5: 

Game 6: 

Game 7: 

Game 8: 

More than 10,000 people took time to enjoy games played at RimRock Auto Arena at MetraPark in 2017. Visit Billings and the NAIA Tournament are hoping to exceed that mark in 2018. Here's a look at game times and ticket information. 

First Round - Day One
March 14 | Billings, Mont.

Game 1 - 8:30 a.m.  Columbia (Mo.) vs Benedicitne (Kan.)
Game Stats   Benedictine wins 68-59
Game 2 - 10:15 a.m.  LSU Shreveport (La.) vs Menlo (Calif.)
Game Stats   Menlo wins 91-79

Game 3 - 12 p.m

  Campbellsville (Ky.) vs Faulkner (Ala.)
Game Stats   Campbellsville wins 79-63
Game 4 - 1:45 p.m.  Montana Western vs Dillard (La.) 
Game Stats   Montana Western wins 66-54
Game 5 - 4 p.m.  Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) vs The Master's (Calif.)
Game Stats   Freed-Hardeman wins 71-51
Game 6 - 5:45 p.m.  Central Methodist (Mo.) vs Arizona Christian
Game Stats   Central Methodist wins 98-86
Game 7 - 8 p.m.  Science & Arts (Okla.) vs Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
Game Stats   Box Score | Recap
Game 8 - 9:45 p.m.  Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) vs Martin Methodist (Tenn.)
Game Stats   Box Score Recap

First Round - Day Two
March 15 | Billings, Mont.

Game 1 - 9 a.m.  Loyola (La.) def. Our Lady of the Lake (Texas), 89-86 (OT)
Game Stats   Box Score | Recap
Game 2 - 10:45 a.m.  Westmont (Calif.) def. Cumberland (Tenn.), 57-51
Game Stats   Box Score Recap
Game 3 - 12:30 p.m.  MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) def. Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 82-72
Game Stats   Box Score | Recap
Game 4 - 2:15 p.m.  Providence (Mont.) defeated Oklahoma City, 81-76
Game Stats   Box Score | Recap
Game 5 - 4:30 p.m.  Wayland Baptist (Texas) def. Lyon (Ark.), 78-62
Game Stats   Box Score | Recap
Game 6 - 6:15 p.m.  Shawnee State (Ohio) def. Grand View (Iowa), 88-82
Game Stats   Box Score | Recap
Game 7 - 8 p.m.  Carroll (Mont.) def. William Penn (Iowa), 55-49
Game Stats Box Score | Recap
Game 8 - 9:45 p.m.  Vanguard (Calif.) def. Bethel (Tenn.), 76-57
Game Stats   Box Score | Recap

Second Round
March 16 | Billings, Mont.

Game 1 - 9 a.m.  Menlo (Calif.) vs Benedictine (Kan.)
 Live Stats
Game 2 - 10:45 a.m.  Campbellsville (Ky.) vs Montana Western
 Live Stats 
Game 3 - 12:30 p.m.  Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) vs Science & Arts (Okla.)
 Live Stats 
Game 4 - 2:15 p.m.  Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) vs. Central Methodist (Mo.)
 Live Stats 
Game 5 - 4:30 p.m.  Westmont (Calif.) vs Loyola (La.)
 Live Stats
Game 6 - 6:15 p.m.  MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) vs Providence (Mont.)
 Live Stats
Game 7 - 8 p.m.  Shawnee State (Ohio) vs Wayland Baptist (Texas)
 Live Stats
Game 8 - 9:45 p.m.  Carroll (Mont.) vs Vanguard (Calif.)
 Live Stats 


Quarterfinals
March 17 | Billings, Mont.

Game 1 - 2 p.m. TBA vs TBA
Game 2 - 4 p.m.
Game 3 - 6 p.m.
Game 4 - 8 p.m.


Semifinals
March 19 | Billings, Mont.

Game 1 - 6 p.m. TBA vs TBA
Game 2 - 8 p.m.


Championship
March 20 | Billings, Mont.

7 p.m. TBA vs TBA

For additional game times click here.

To download an official bracket click here.

Ticket prices are as follows:

All Tournament Passes: $65
All Tournament Passes for HS/College Students and Sr. Citizens with ID: $38 
Courtside tickets (only 10 available per day): $50 each seat/day
Day Passes for Adults: $18/day
Day passes for Students and Senior Citizens: $10/day
Children 5 and under free 
Nighttime rate on game dates 14, 15, 16 only – after 6:00 p.m. - Adults: $12.50 and Students and Senior Citizens with ID: $7.50 
School Rates: $3.50 per student with a minimum of ten students to get the rate.

For more information on the tournament click here.

