Second Round of NAIA Basketball Tournament tips off today at RimRock Auto Arena

Round 2 of The 38th Annual Division I Women's Basketball Tournament is underway at the RimRock Auto Arena at MetraPark.
Round 2 of The 38th Annual Division I Women's Basketball Tournament is underway at the RimRock Auto Arena at MetraPark.
The Saints will play on Friday at 9:45 versus the winner of Vanguard and Bethel, while Providence will take on MidAmerican Nazarene on Friday at 6:15.
The Saints will play on Friday at 9:45 versus the winner of Vanguard and Bethel, while Providence will take on MidAmerican Nazarene on Friday at 6:15.
The demise of Toys R Us will have a ripple effect on everything from toy makers to consumers to landlords.
The demise of Toys R Us will have a ripple effect on everything from toy makers to consumers to landlords.
With KULR-8 celebrating 60 years of being on air, many people came down to the Western Heritage center to learn more about KULR-8's history and take a trip down memory lane.
With KULR-8 celebrating 60 years of being on air, many people came down to the Western Heritage center to learn more about KULR-8's history and take a trip down memory lane.
Many local businesses are playing hosts to the NAIA teams competing in Billings this week for the NAIA championship. One of those businesses said their team made had quite a journey to get to the championship.
Many local businesses are playing hosts to the NAIA teams competing in Billings this week for the NAIA championship. One of those businesses said their team made had quite a journey to get to the championship.
Round 2 of The 38th Annual Division I Women's Basketball Tournament is underway at the RimRock Auto Arena at MetraPark.
Round 2 of The 38th Annual Division I Women's Basketball Tournament is underway at the RimRock Auto Arena at MetraPark.
Wichita - When you don’t score for over ten minutes in the second half of a basketball game, you are not going to get many victories. And the Montana Grizzlies found out that truth the hard way in Wichita on Thursday night, as the season ends for the team with a 61-47 loss to the three seeded Michigan Wolverines.
Wichita - When you don’t score for over ten minutes in the second half of a basketball game, you are not going to get many victories. And the Montana Grizzlies found out that truth the hard way in Wichita on Thursday night, as the season ends for the team with a 61-47 loss to the three seeded Michigan Wolverines.
The demise of Toys R Us will have a ripple effect on everything from toy makers to consumers to landlords.
The demise of Toys R Us will have a ripple effect on everything from toy makers to consumers to landlords.
BAGHDAD (NBC NEWS)- A military helicopter with U.S. service members aboard crashed in Iraq late Thursday, U.S. Central Command and military officials said. All seven service members aboard American helicopter that crashed in Iraq were killed. "A U.S. military aircraft has crashed in western Iraq with U.S. service members aboard," CENTCOM said in a statement. Rescue teams were sent to the scene soon after the crash.
BAGHDAD (NBC NEWS)- A military helicopter with U.S. service members aboard crashed in Iraq late Thursday, U.S. Central Command and military officials said. All seven service members aboard American helicopter that crashed in Iraq were killed. "A U.S. military aircraft has crashed in western Iraq with U.S. service members aboard," CENTCOM said in a statement. Rescue teams were sent to the scene soon after the crash.
A Pennsylvania minor league baseball team has cut an outfielder after a Texas police department released a video of a domestic violence incident for which the player completed a probationary sentence.
A Pennsylvania minor league baseball team has cut an outfielder after a Texas police department released a video of a domestic violence incident for which the player completed a probationary sentence.
Officials say several people have been killed in the collapse of a new pedestrian bridge at a Florida university campus.
Officials say several people have been killed in the collapse of a new pedestrian bridge at a Florida university campus.
Billings police say two Billings businesses were robbed by a man with a box cutter Wednesday afternoon.
Billings police say two Billings businesses were robbed by a man with a box cutter Wednesday afternoon.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department says they have positively identified the human remains found in a rock quarry last September as David Patrick Mcghee, of Spokane. On September 3, 2017, Coeur d'Alene Police responded to the rock quarry located on W. Kathleen Ave for human remains that were located near the bottom.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department says they have positively identified the human remains found in a rock quarry last September as David Patrick Mcghee, of Spokane. On September 3, 2017, Coeur d'Alene Police responded to the rock quarry located on W. Kathleen Ave for human remains that were located near the bottom.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page
KHQ.COM - Your favorite brand of bottled water is likely contaminated with tiny plastic pieces. According to investigative research from experts at Orb Media, tests revealed that nearly all major bottled water brands are contaminated with micro-plastic particles. The study observed 250 bottles from 11 brands in nine different countries, including India, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico and the United States.
KHQ.COM - Your favorite brand of bottled water is likely contaminated with tiny plastic pieces. According to investigative research from experts at Orb Media, tests revealed that nearly all major bottled water brands are contaminated with micro-plastic particles. The study observed 250 bottles from 11 brands in nine different countries, including India, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico and the United States.