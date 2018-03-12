NAIA Game Times and Ticket Information - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

NAIA Game Times and Ticket Information

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

More than 10,000 people took time to enjoy games played at RimRock Auto Arena at MetraPark in 2017. Visit Billings and the NAIA Tournament are hoping to exceed that mark in 2018. Here's a look at game times and ticket information. 

First Round - Day One
March 14 | Billings, Mont.

Game 1 - 8:30 a.m.  Columbia (Mo.) vs Benedicitne (Kan.)
Game 2 - 10:15 a.m. LSU Shreveport (La.) vs Menlo (Calif.)

Game 3 - 12 p.m.

 Campbellsville (Ky.) vs Faulkner (Ala.)
Game 4 - 1:45 p.m. Montana Western vs Dillard (La.) 
Game 5 - 4 p.m. Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) vs The Master's (Calif.)
Game 6 - 5:45 p.m. Central Methodist (Mo.) vs Arizona Christian
Game 7 - 8 p.m. Science & Arts (Okla.) vs Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
Game 8 - 9:45 p.m.  Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) vs Martin Methodist (Tenn.)

First Round - Day Two
March 15 | Billings, Mont.

Game 1 - 9 a.m. Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) vs Loyola (La.)
Game 2 - 10:45 a.m. Westmont (Calif.) vs Cumberland (Tenn.)
Game 3 - 12:30 p.m.  MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) vs Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
Game 4 - 2:15 p.m.  Oklahoma City vs Providence (Mont.)
Game 5 - 4:30 p.m.  Wayland Baptist (Texas) vs Lyon (Ark.)
Game 6 - 6:15 p.m.  Shawnee State (Ohio) vs Grand View (Iowa)
Game 7 - 8 p.m. Carroll (Mont.) vs William Penn (Iowa)
Game 8 - 9:45 p.m.  Vanguard (Calif.) vs Bethel (Tenn.)

For additional game times click here.

To download an official bracket click here.

Ticket prices are as follows:

All Tournament Passes: $65
All Tournament Passes for HS/College Students and Sr. Citizens with ID: $38 
Courtside tickets (only 10 available per day): $50 each seat/day
Day Passes for Adults: $18/day
Day passes for Students and Senior Citizens: $10/day
Children 5 and under free 
Nighttime rate on game dates 14, 15, 16 only – after 6:00 p.m. - Adults: $12.50 and Students and Senior Citizens with ID: $7.50 
School Rates: $3.50 per student with a minimum of ten students to get the rate.

For more information on the tournament click here.

