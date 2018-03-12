Montana Western advances to second round of NAIA Tournament - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Montana Western advances to second round of NAIA Tournament

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The 38th Annual Division I Women's Basketball Tournament is underway right now at the RimRock Auto Arena at MetraPark. 

Benedictine wins the first game 68-59 over Columbia.

Menlo followed in game 2 winning 91-79 against LSU Shreveport.

Campbellsville (Ky.) defeated Faulkner (Ala.) in game 3 79-63.

Montana Western defeats Dillard (La.) 66 - 54 in game 4.

Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) defeats The Master's (Calif.) 71 - 51 in game 5.

More than 10,000 people took time to enjoy games played at RimRock Auto Arena at MetraPark in 2017. Visit Billings and the NAIA Tournament are hoping to exceed that mark in 2018. Here's a look at game times and ticket information. 

First Round - Day One
March 14 | Billings, Mont.

Game 1 - 8:30 a.m.  Columbia (Mo.) vs Benedicitne (Kan.)
Game Stats Benedictine wins 68-59
Game 2 - 10:15 a.m. LSU Shreveport (La.) vs Menlo (Calif.)
Game Stats Menlo wins 91-79

Game 3 - 12 p.m

 Campbellsville (Ky.) vs Faulkner (Ala.)
Game Stats Campbellsville wins 79-63
Game 4 - 1:45 p.m. Montana Western vs Dillard (La.) 
Game Stats Montana Western Wins 66-54
Game 5 - 4 p.m. Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) vs The Master's (Calif.)
Game Stats Freed-Hardeman wins 71-51
Game 6 - 5:45 p.m. Central Methodist (Mo.) vs Arizona Christian
Game Stats Live Stats
Game 7 - 8 p.m. Science & Arts (Okla.) vs Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
Game Stats Live Stats
Game 8 - 9:45 p.m.  Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) vs Martin Methodist (Tenn.)
Game Stats Live Stats 

First Round - Day Two
March 15 | Billings, Mont.

Game 1 - 9 a.m. Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) vs Loyola (La.)
Game Stats
Game 2 - 10:45 a.m. Westmont (Calif.) vs Cumberland (Tenn.)
Game Stats
Game 3 - 12:30 p.m.  MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) vs Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
Game Stats
Game 4 - 2:15 p.m.  Oklahoma City vs Providence (Mont.)
Game Stats
Game 5 - 4:30 p.m.  Wayland Baptist (Texas) vs Lyon (Ark.)
Game Stats
Game 6 - 6:15 p.m.  Shawnee State (Ohio) vs Grand View (Iowa)
Game Stats
Game 7 - 8 p.m. Carroll (Mont.) vs William Penn (Iowa)
Game Stats
Game 8 - 9:45 p.m.  Vanguard (Calif.) vs Bethel (Tenn.)
Game Stats

For additional game times click here.

To download an official bracket click here.

Ticket prices are as follows:

All Tournament Passes: $65
All Tournament Passes for HS/College Students and Sr. Citizens with ID: $38 
Courtside tickets (only 10 available per day): $50 each seat/day
Day Passes for Adults: $18/day
Day passes for Students and Senior Citizens: $10/day
Children 5 and under free 
Nighttime rate on game dates 14, 15, 16 only – after 6:00 p.m. - Adults: $12.50 and Students and Senior Citizens with ID: $7.50 
School Rates: $3.50 per student with a minimum of ten students to get the rate.

For more information on the tournament click here.

