Day 2 of NAIA Basketball Tournament tips off at 9:00 AM

The 38 Annual Division I Women's Basketball Tournament is underway at the RimRock Auto Arena at MetraPark.

DAY 1

Game 1: Benedictine (Kan.) defeated Columbia (Mo.), 68-59

Game 2: Menlo (Calif.) defeated LSU Shreveport (La.), 91-79

Game 3: Campbellsville (Ky.) defeated Faulkner (Ala.) 79-63.

Game 4: Montana Western defeated Dillard (La.), 66-54

Game 5: Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) defeated The Master's (Calif.), 71-51

Game 6: Central Methodist (Mo.) defeated Arizona Christian, 98-86

Game 7: Science & Arts (Okla.) def. Rocky Mountain (Mont.), 60-52

Game 8: Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) def. Martin Methodist (Tenn.), 75-69

DAY 2

More than 10,000 people took time to enjoy games played at RimRock Auto Arena at MetraPark in 2017. Visit Billings and the NAIA Tournament are hoping to exceed that mark in 2018. Here's a look at game times and ticket information.

First Round - Day One

March 14 | Billings, Mont.

First Round - Day Two

March 15 | Billings, Mont.

First Round - Day Two

March 15 | Billings, Mont.

Second Round

March 16 | Billings, Mont.

Game 1 - 9 a.m. Menlo (Calif.) vs Benedictine (Kan.) Game 2 - 10:45 a.m. Campbellsville (Ky.) vs Montana Western Game 3 - 12:30 p.m. Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) vs Science & Arts (Okla.) Game 4 - 2:15 p.m. Game 5 - 4:30 p.m. Game 6 - 6:15 p.m. Game 7 - 8 p.m. Game 8 - 9:45 p.m.



Quarterfinals

March 17 | Billings, Mont.

Game 1 - 2 p.m. TBA vs TBA Game 2 - 4 p.m. Game 3 - 6 p.m. Game 4 - 8 p.m.



Semifinals

March 19 | Billings, Mont.

Game 1 - 6 p.m. TBA vs TBA Game 2 - 8 p.m.



Championship

March 20 | Billings, Mont.

7 p.m. TBA vs TBA

For additional game times click here.

To download an official bracket click here.

Ticket prices are as follows:

All Tournament Passes: $65

All Tournament Passes for HS/College Students and Sr. Citizens with ID: $38

Courtside tickets (only 10 available per day): $50 each seat/day

Day Passes for Adults: $18/day

Day passes for Students and Senior Citizens: $10/day

Children 5 and under free

Nighttime rate on game dates 14, 15, 16 only – after 6:00 p.m. - Adults: $12.50 and Students and Senior Citizens with ID: $7.50

School Rates: $3.50 per student with a minimum of ten students to get the rate.

For more information on the tournament click here.