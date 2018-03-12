Day 2 of NAIA Basketball Tournament tips off at 9:00 AM - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Day 2 of NAIA Basketball Tournament tips off at 9:00 AM

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The 38 Annual Division I Women's Basketball Tournament is underway at the RimRock Auto Arena at MetraPark. 

DAY 1

Game 1: Benedictine (Kan.) defeated Columbia (Mo.), 68-59

Game 2: Menlo (Calif.) defeated LSU Shreveport (La.), 91-79

Game 3: Campbellsville (Ky.) defeated Faulkner (Ala.) 79-63.

Game 4: Montana Western defeated Dillard (La.), 66-54

Game 5: Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) defeated The Master's (Calif.), 71-51

Game 6: Central Methodist (Mo.) defeated Arizona Christian, 98-86

Game 7: Science & Arts (Okla.) def. Rocky Mountain (Mont.), 60-52

Game 8: Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) def. Martin Methodist (Tenn.), 75-69 

DAY 2

Game 1:

Game 2:

Game 3:

Game 4:

Game 5:

Game 6:

Game 7:

Game 8:

More than 10,000 people took time to enjoy games played at RimRock Auto Arena at MetraPark in 2017. Visit Billings and the NAIA Tournament are hoping to exceed that mark in 2018. Here's a look at game times and ticket information. 

First Round - Day Two
March 15 | Billings, Mont.

Game 1 - 9 a.m. Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) vs Loyola (La.)
Game Stats Live Stats | Box Score 
Game 2 - 10:45 a.m. Westmont (Calif.) vs Cumberland (Tenn.)
Game Stats Live Stats | Box Score
Game 3 - 12:30 p.m.  MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) vs Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
Game Stats Live Stats | Box Score
Game 4 - 2:15 p.m.  Oklahoma City vs Providence (Mont.)
Game Stats Live Stats | Box Score 
Game 5 - 4:30 p.m.  Wayland Baptist (Texas) vs Lyon (Ark.)
Game Stats Live Stats | Box Score 
Game 6 - 6:15 p.m.  Shawnee State (Ohio) vs Grand View (Iowa)
Game Stats Live Stats | Box Score
Game 7 - 8 p.m. Carroll (Mont.) vs William Penn (Iowa)
Game Stats Live Stats | Box Score
Game 8 - 9:45 p.m.  Vanguard (Calif.) vs Bethel (Tenn.)
Game Stats Live Stats | Box Score 

Second Round
March 16 | Billings, Mont.

Game 1 - 9 a.m.  Menlo (Calif.) vs Benedictine (Kan.)
Game 2 - 10:45 a.m. Campbellsville (Ky.) vs Montana Western
Game 3 - 12:30 p.m. Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) vs Science & Arts (Okla.)
Game 4 - 2:15 p.m.
Game 5 - 4:30 p.m.
Game 6 - 6:15 p.m.
Game 7 - 8 p.m.
Game 8 - 9:45 p.m.


Quarterfinals
March 17 | Billings, Mont.

Game 1 - 2 p.m. TBA vs TBA
Game 2 - 4 p.m.
Game 3 - 6 p.m.
Game 4 - 8 p.m.


Semifinals
March 19 | Billings, Mont.

Game 1 - 6 p.m. TBA vs TBA
Game 2 - 8 p.m.


Championship
March 20 | Billings, Mont.

7 p.m. TBA vs TBA

For additional game times click here.

To download an official bracket click here.

Ticket prices are as follows:

All Tournament Passes: $65
All Tournament Passes for HS/College Students and Sr. Citizens with ID: $38 
Courtside tickets (only 10 available per day): $50 each seat/day
Day Passes for Adults: $18/day
Day passes for Students and Senior Citizens: $10/day
Children 5 and under free 
Nighttime rate on game dates 14, 15, 16 only – after 6:00 p.m. - Adults: $12.50 and Students and Senior Citizens with ID: $7.50 
School Rates: $3.50 per student with a minimum of ten students to get the rate.

For more information on the tournament click here.

