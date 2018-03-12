Day 2 of NAIA Basketball Tournament tips off at 9:00 AM

MRM is in need of 50 volunteers to assist in making this a special day. Volunteers can assist the day before with meal prep or on Easter Sunday.
The 38 Annual Division I Women's Basketball Tournament is underway at the RimRock Auto Arena at MetraPark.
Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) vs Loyola (La.) is up first.
Four of the 32 teams in the NAIA women's national basketball tournament are from Montana.
Wyoming’s Game and Fish Commission has released its proposals for grizzly hunts next fall.
In the northwest Wyoming school district that is considering arming teachers, students walked out of class Wednesday morning to protest gun violence in schools.
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is touting the results of a new poll as a sign of bipartisan agreement on the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Project.
The Montana Grizzlies are now less than 24 hours away from tipoff of their first round game with the Michigan Wolverines. Our Shaun Rainey is down in Wichita, Kansas following the team, and has this report on media day.
It's been one month since a gunman shot 17 students and injured several more at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School in Parkland, FL. That shooting has started an enormous outcry from students for legislators to take action against school violence. School walkouts have been taking place since that shooting but Wednesday, students from more than 1,000 schools participated in a nationwide school walk out. Wednesday's walkout at Billings Senior High School started with just five st...
A Pennsylvania minor league baseball team has cut an outfielder after a Texas police department released a video of a domestic violence incident for which the player completed a probationary sentence.
Billings police say two Billings businesses were robbed by a man with a box cutter Wednesday afternoon.
Four of the 32 teams in the NAIA women's national basketball tournament are from Montana.
Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control.
It's been one month since a gunman shot 17 students and injured several more at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School in Parkland, FL. That shooting has started an enormous outcry from students for legislators to take action against school violence. School walkouts have been taking place since that shooting but Wednesday, students from more than 1,000 schools participated in a nationwide school walk out. Wednesday's walkout at Billings Senior High School started with just five st...
MOUNT ST. HELENS - It was 36 years ago that Mount St. Helens erupted. The blast took more than 1,300 feet off the top and rained volcanic ash for miles around. Eastern Washington was covered in volcanic ash, and the cloud drifted east across the United States in 3 days and encircled Earth in 15 days. Here are some more facts about the volcano, which remains active to this day.
Toys R Us's management has told its employees that it will sell or close all of its U.S. stores.
