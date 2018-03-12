Benedictine defeats Columbia in first NAIA game

The 38th Annual Division I Women's Basketball Tournament is underway right now at the RimRock Auto Arena at MetraPark. Benedictine wins the first game 68-59 over Columbia.

More than 10,000 people took time to enjoy games played at RimRock Auto Arena at MetraPark in 2017. Visit Billings and the NAIA Tournament are hoping to exceed that mark in 2018. Here's a look at game times and ticket information.

First Round - Day One

March 14 | Billings, Mont.

Game 1 - 8:30 a.m. Columbia (Mo.) vs Benedicitne (Kan.) Game Stats Benedictine wins 68-59 Game 2 - 10:15 a.m. LSU Shreveport (La.) vs Menlo (Calif.) Game Stats Game 3 - 12 p.m. Campbellsville (Ky.) vs Faulkner (Ala.) Game Stats Game 4 - 1:45 p.m. Montana Western vs Dillard (La.) Game Stats Game 5 - 4 p.m. Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) vs The Master's (Calif.) Game Stats Game 6 - 5:45 p.m. Central Methodist (Mo.) vs Arizona Christian Game Stats Game 7 - 8 p.m. Science & Arts (Okla.) vs Rocky Mountain (Mont.) Game Stats Game 8 - 9:45 p.m. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) vs Martin Methodist (Tenn.) Game Stats

First Round - Day Two

March 15 | Billings, Mont.

Game 1 - 9 a.m. Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) vs Loyola (La.) Game Stats Game 2 - 10:45 a.m. Westmont (Calif.) vs Cumberland (Tenn.) Game Stats Game 3 - 12:30 p.m. MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) vs Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) Game Stats Game 4 - 2:15 p.m. Oklahoma City vs Providence (Mont.) Game Stats Game 5 - 4:30 p.m. Wayland Baptist (Texas) vs Lyon (Ark.) Game Stats Game 6 - 6:15 p.m. Shawnee State (Ohio) vs Grand View (Iowa) Game Stats Game 7 - 8 p.m. Carroll (Mont.) vs William Penn (Iowa) Game Stats Game 8 - 9:45 p.m. Vanguard (Calif.) vs Bethel (Tenn.) Game Stats

Ticket prices are as follows:

All Tournament Passes: $65

All Tournament Passes for HS/College Students and Sr. Citizens with ID: $38

Courtside tickets (only 10 available per day): $50 each seat/day

Day Passes for Adults: $18/day

Day passes for Students and Senior Citizens: $10/day

Children 5 and under free

Nighttime rate on game dates 14, 15, 16 only – after 6:00 p.m. - Adults: $12.50 and Students and Senior Citizens with ID: $7.50

School Rates: $3.50 per student with a minimum of ten students to get the rate.

