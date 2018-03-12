Benedictine defeats Columbia in first NAIA game - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Benedictine defeats Columbia in first NAIA game

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The 38th Annual Division I Women's Basketball Tournament is underway right now at the RimRock Auto Arena at MetraPark. Benedictine wins the first game 68-59 over Columbia. 

More than 10,000 people took time to enjoy games played at RimRock Auto Arena at MetraPark in 2017. Visit Billings and the NAIA Tournament are hoping to exceed that mark in 2018. Here's a look at game times and ticket information. 

First Round - Day One
March 14 | Billings, Mont.

Game 1 - 8:30 a.m.  Columbia (Mo.) vs Benedicitne (Kan.)
Game Stats Benedictine wins 68-59
Game 2 - 10:15 a.m. LSU Shreveport (La.) vs Menlo (Calif.)
Game Stats

Game 3 - 12 p.m.

 Campbellsville (Ky.) vs Faulkner (Ala.)
Game Stats
Game 4 - 1:45 p.m. Montana Western vs Dillard (La.) 
Game Stats
Game 5 - 4 p.m. Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) vs The Master's (Calif.)
Game Stats
Game 6 - 5:45 p.m. Central Methodist (Mo.) vs Arizona Christian
Game Stats
Game 7 - 8 p.m. Science & Arts (Okla.) vs Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
Game Stats
Game 8 - 9:45 p.m.  Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) vs Martin Methodist (Tenn.)
Game Stats

First Round - Day Two
March 15 | Billings, Mont.

Game 1 - 9 a.m. Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) vs Loyola (La.)
Game Stats
Game 2 - 10:45 a.m. Westmont (Calif.) vs Cumberland (Tenn.)
Game Stats
Game 3 - 12:30 p.m.  MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) vs Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
Game Stats
Game 4 - 2:15 p.m.  Oklahoma City vs Providence (Mont.)
Game Stats
Game 5 - 4:30 p.m.  Wayland Baptist (Texas) vs Lyon (Ark.)
Game Stats
Game 6 - 6:15 p.m.  Shawnee State (Ohio) vs Grand View (Iowa)
Game Stats
Game 7 - 8 p.m. Carroll (Mont.) vs William Penn (Iowa)
Game Stats
Game 8 - 9:45 p.m.  Vanguard (Calif.) vs Bethel (Tenn.)
Game Stats

For additional game times click here.

To download an official bracket click here.

Ticket prices are as follows:

All Tournament Passes: $65
All Tournament Passes for HS/College Students and Sr. Citizens with ID: $38 
Courtside tickets (only 10 available per day): $50 each seat/day
Day Passes for Adults: $18/day
Day passes for Students and Senior Citizens: $10/day
Children 5 and under free 
Nighttime rate on game dates 14, 15, 16 only – after 6:00 p.m. - Adults: $12.50 and Students and Senior Citizens with ID: $7.50 
School Rates: $3.50 per student with a minimum of ten students to get the rate.

For more information on the tournament click here.

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Billings Police announce increased patrols for St. Patrick’s Day

    Billings Police announce increased patrols for St. Patrick’s Day

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 12:39 PM EDT2018-03-14 16:39:20 GMT

    Increased law enforcement will be on alert in and surrounding the Billings area this St. Patrick’s Day weekend to crack down on impaired driving. 

    Increased law enforcement will be on alert in and surrounding the Billings area this St. Patrick’s Day weekend to crack down on impaired driving. 

  • Benedictine defeats Columbia in first NAIA game

    Benedictine defeats Columbia in first NAIA game

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 12:28 PM EDT2018-03-14 16:28:33 GMT

    The 38th Annual Division I Women's Basketball Tournament is underway right now at the RimRock Auto Arena at MetraPark. Benedictine wins the first game 68-59 over Columbia. 

    The 38th Annual Division I Women's Basketball Tournament is underway right now at the RimRock Auto Arena at MetraPark. Benedictine wins the first game 68-59 over Columbia. 

  • Robert Back v. Benefis Day Five

    Robert Back v. Benefis Day Five

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 11:44 PM EDT2018-03-14 03:44:43 GMT
    Day Five of Robert Back v. Benefis kicked off Friday. Robert Back made a brief appearance alongside his father and step-mother around 8:30 a.m. They did not stay for the trial. Dr. Alan Weintraub took the stand and was asked about Robert's injury. He said he received medical records from Benefis saying his injury was caused by helmet to helmet contact. However, Weintraub believes only something of very high impact, such as a high speed motor vehicle accident, could h...
    Day Five of Robert Back v. Benefis kicked off Friday. Robert Back made a brief appearance alongside his father and step-mother around 8:30 a.m. They did not stay for the trial. Dr. Alan Weintraub took the stand and was asked about Robert's injury. He said he received medical records from Benefis saying his injury was caused by helmet to helmet contact. However, Weintraub believes only something of very high impact, such as a high speed motor vehicle accident, could h...
    •   

  • Most Popular