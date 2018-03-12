Benedictine defeats Columbia in first NAIA game

Increased law enforcement will be on alert in and surrounding the Billings area this St. Patrick’s Day weekend to crack down on impaired driving.
The 38th Annual Division I Women's Basketball Tournament is underway right now at the RimRock Auto Arena at MetraPark. Benedictine wins the first game 68-59 over Columbia.
Thirty-two women's basketball teams from around the country are all here in the Magic City and they all shared dinner under one roof.
Wednesday students from around the country and across Montana will walk out of their classrooms in a show of unity for the victims of the Parkland High School shooting.
According to the Billings Chamber of Commerce, more than 3,000 students will attend the NAIA tournament this week.
A dog has died on a United Airlines flight from Houston to New York after a flight attendant ordered the animal be put in the plane's overhead bin.
LONDON (AP) - Stephen Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, has died, a family spokesman said. "He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years," his children Lucy, Robert and Tim said in a statement.
Thirty-two women's basketball teams from around the country are all here in the Magic City and they all shared dinner under one roof.
Grizzly bears have started to emerge from hibernation in Yellowstone National Park.
Wednesday students from around the country and across Montana will walk out of their classrooms in a show of unity for the victims of the Parkland High School shooting.
LIVINGSTON- A young Montana girl grew an award-winning 28-pound cabbage in a national contest.
