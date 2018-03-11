Trump's plan will seek to 'harden' schools against shootings

WASHINGTON (AP) - White House spokesman Raj Shah says President Donald Trump's plan to combat school shootings will include an effort to "harden" schools so they're less vulnerable to attacks.
The Yellowstone County Board of County Commissioners will be meeting Tuesday at the Yellowstone County Courthouse.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Wildlife officials say more than 550 Yellowstone National Park bison have been removed so far this winter in the annual program to limit the herd size.
A helicopter crashed tonight in New York City's East River, killing at least two people. Video posted on twitter shows the moment the Eurocopter as350 crashed in the East River, just north of Rossevelt Island.
Billings has seen more than 80 inches of snow this winter and Public Works has been hard at work trying to clear the snow from the roads in both commercial and residential areas. Now, Public Works has their focus on spring flooding.
The Montana Grizzlies will face Michigan in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Thursday.
The Montana Grizzlies defeated Eastern Washington 82-65 in the Big Sky Conference Championship in Reno, Nevada Saturday.
A helicopter crashed tonight in New York City's East River, killing at least two people. Video posted on twitter shows the moment the Eurocopter as350 crashed in the East River, just north of Rossevelt Island.
The Trump Administration is proposing banning bump stocks, which turn semiautomatic weapons into automatic ones. The justice department Saturday submitted a proposed regulation that would prohibit the sale of the devices.
A fire official says no injured people have been treated at a California veterans home where at least three people have been taken hostage.
The self-promoting "Pharma Bro" vilified for jacking up the price of a lifesaving drug has been sentenced to prison for securities fraud.
DETROIT - Hyundai is recalling nearly 155,000 Sonata midsize cars in the U.S. because the air bags may not inflate in a crash. The recall covers cars from the 2011 model year. Hyundai says a short circuit in the air bag control computer can stop the seat belts from tightening before a crash as well as prevent the airbags from deploying.
Target is raising its minimum starting pay for workers for the second time in less than a year after seeing a bigger and better pool of candidates.
Veterans in California and other states that that have legalized physician-assisted deaths are finding they cannot access such laws in most government-run homes because they conflict with the policies of the...
A high school in southwest Idaho has implemented a policy barring students from bringing backpacks to school. The Idaho Press-Tribune reports Caldwell High School announced the backpack ban Monday, citing safety reasons for bringing the policy forward.
A father's punishment for his 10-year-old son who was kicked off the bus for bullying other kids has gone viral. Bryan Thornhill's son got kicked off the bus for three days due to his behavior, something Bryan said he would not tolerate. So according to a Facebook live video that's now gone viral, he made his son run to school in the rain.
In February, we told you about how a Montana man found guilty of strangling a woman and setting her on fire, is seeking a new trial. KULR 8 has new information regarding the legal arguments being made for and against the request.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - As schools around the country brace for student walkouts following the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida, principals and superintendents are scrambling to perform a delicate balancing act: How to let thousands of students exercise their First Amendment rights while not disrupting school and not pulling administrators into the raging debate over gun control.
UTICA, N.Y. (AP) - Police in upstate New York have arrested a teenage mom after her nine-month-old baby was found crawling in a busy roadway. Utica Police Department Lt. Bryan Coromato tells the Observer-Dispatch on Saturday officers saw a video on Facebook of the infant alone in the street Friday night.
Billings has seen more than 80 inches of snow this winter and Public Works has been hard at work trying to clear the snow from the roads in both commercial and residential areas. Now, Public Works has their focus on spring flooding.
