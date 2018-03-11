More than 550 Yellowstone bison removed so far this winter

In February, we told you about how a Montana man found guilty of strangling a woman and setting her on fire, is seeking a new trial. KULR 8 has new information regarding the legal arguments being made for and against the request.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - As schools around the country brace for student walkouts following the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida, principals and superintendents are scrambling to perform a delicate balancing act: How to let thousands of students exercise their First Amendment rights while not disrupting school and not pulling administrators into the raging debate over gun control.

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) - Police in upstate New York have arrested a teenage mom after her nine-month-old baby was found crawling in a busy roadway. Utica Police Department Lt. Bryan Coromato tells the Observer-Dispatch on Saturday officers saw a video on Facebook of the infant alone in the street Friday night.

Greasy rags started a fire in one Billings home early Saturday morning. According to the Billings Fire Department, a fire broke out on the 1400 block of Broadwater Avenue at 7:30 Saturday morning. The fire caused $15,000 worth of damage to the kitchen area. No injuries have been reported from the fire.

Billings has seen more than 80 inches of snow this winter and Public Works has been hard at work trying to clear the snow from the roads in both commercial and residential areas. Now, Public Works has their focus on spring flooding.

SPOKANE, Wash. - On May 16, 2005, Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputies found the bodies of three people inside a home near Wolf Lodge Bay near Coeur d'Alene. The bodies of Brenda Groene, her boyfriend Mark McKenzie and her 13-year-old son Slade Groene were the ones discovered in the home. All three were beaten to death with a hammer.

One of the most infamous rivers for ice jams in Southeastern Montana is the Musselshell river. Terrible flooding occurred in 2011 and once again in 2014. Now with spring right around the corner Musselshell County Disaster and Emergency Services have been keeping a close eye on the river. Melting snowpack and ice jams could cause many Montana rivers to flow over their banks. KULR-8s Melissa Scavelli spoke with Musselshell County DES to see what they're urging residents to do to...