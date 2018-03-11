NYC Helicopter Crash leaves 2 dead - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

NYC Helicopter Crash leaves 2 dead

By NBC News
NEW YORK, N.Y. -

A helicopter crashed tonight in New York City's East River, killing at least two people.

Video posted on twitter shows the moment the Eurocopter as350 crashed in the East River, just north of Rossevelt Island.

Rescue boats rushed to the scene.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard six people were on board the helicopter. One person was rescued by a passing commercial tugboat.

Their condition is not known.

There's still no word on the cause of the crash.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

