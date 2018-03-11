‘Jackets, Seawolves Clash for NCAA Regional Title

Monday will be the third-ever postseason matchup between the teams, with each team winning once before.
Rylee Kane had a career-high 31 points, and carried the ‘Jackets to victory with seven rebounds and seven assists.
After seven seasons in charge of the Montana State University Billings men's basketball program, head coach Jamie Stevens announced his resignation on Tuesday.
Agony was at the end for the Montana State Bobcats today in Reno, Nevada.
The four seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the 13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. The Zags are in the West region and will be playing their first round matchup in Boise, ID on Thursday.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga Bulldogs snagged a #4 seed in the NCAA tournament and will play #13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Boise, ID. This is Gonzaga's 20th consecutive appearance in the tournament, which ranks 6th in current active streaks, with Kansas at the top of the list, making their 29th appearance this year.
EWU Athletics For a half, the Eagles looked every bit like the Big Sky Conference's representative in the NCAA Tournament. But a turnaround in fortune in the second half helped Montana defeat the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team 82-65 in EWU's seventh Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game in school history Saturday (March 10) at the Reno (Nevada) Events Center. The Eagles led 40-29 at halftime thanks to 53.3 percent shooting that included 8-...
Rylee Kane had a career-high 31 points, and carried the ‘Jackets to victory with seven rebounds and seven assists.
On a night Big Sky Conference MVP Bogdan Bliznyuk became the all-time leading scorer in the 55-year history of the league and set a trio of tournament records.
With Albert Havili turning in an impressive performance in the bench press, nine former Eastern Washington University football players took part in testing for 15 professional football scouts.
Taylor Pierce was exceptional, tying a career-high with 29 points and nine 3's, a new Big Sky Tournament record.
The winner of the EWU-SUU game advances to Saturday's championship game at 5 p.m., with the winner receiving a berth into the NCAA Tournament.
