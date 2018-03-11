Kitchen fire in Billings home started from greasy rags

Rylee Kane had a career-high 31 points, and carried the ‘Jackets to victory with seven rebounds and seven assists.
The 2018 National Finals Ski-joring kicked off this weekend at Red Lodge.
The Montana Grizzlies will face Michigan in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Thursday.
The Montana Grizzlies defeated Eastern Washington 82-65 in the Big Sky Conference Championship in Reno, Nevada Saturday.
UTICA, N.Y. (AP) - Police in upstate New York have arrested a teenage mom after her nine-month-old baby was found crawling in a busy roadway. Utica Police Department Lt. Bryan Coromato tells the Observer-Dispatch on Saturday officers saw a video on Facebook of the infant alone in the street Friday night.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - As schools around the country brace for student walkouts following the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida, principals and superintendents are scrambling to perform a delicate balancing act: How to let thousands of students exercise their First Amendment rights while not disrupting school and not pulling administrators into the raging debate over gun control.
In February, we told you about how a Montana man found guilty of strangling a woman and setting her on fire, is seeking a new trial. KULR 8 has new information regarding the legal arguments being made for and against the request.
