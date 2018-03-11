Kitchen fire in Billings home started from greasy rags

Greasy rags started a fire in one Billings home early Saturday morning. According to the Billings Fire Department, a fire broke out on the 1400 block of Broadwater Avenue at 7:30 Saturday morning. The fire caused $15,000 worth of damage to the kitchen area. No injuries have been reported from the fire.

President Trump met with video game company CEOs and representatives on Thursday to discuss the violence in video games in connection to violence in real life. The timing of this meeting is the clearest opening to push for new restrictions on video games in recent times. But the video game industry has faced pressure like this before and they're saying not so fast. One local video game store owner believes the video games aren't the issue. The theory of violence in video games...

ZooMontana said a fond farewell to the man who has spent the last six years as the Zoo's Education Director. Troy Paisley set up programs such as the Edzoocate and Quest programs. After nearly six years ZooMontana Education Director Troy packed up his things and is moving across the country to Buffalo, New York to take on the Education Director role at the Buffalo Zoo. Paisley said it's definitely bittersweet and he's definitely going to miss Montan...