Kitchen fire in Billings home started from greasy rags

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Greasy rags started a fire in one Billings home early Saturday morning. 

According to the Billings Fire Department, a fire broke out on the 1400 block of Broadwater Avenue at 7:30 Saturday morning. 

The fire caused $15,000 worth of damage to the kitchen area. 

No injuries have been reported from the fire. 

