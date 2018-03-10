Competitors gear up for National Finals Ski-joring in Red Lodge - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Competitors gear up for National Finals Ski-joring in Red Lodge

Posted: Updated:

The 2018 National Finals Ski-joring kicked off this weekend at Red Lodge.

High jumps and fast speed dominate the course as competitors race around the track in hopes of winning first place!

Joe Scanlon has been riding for 18 years. he says training your horse is crucial in these type of events. 

"You have to have something to give the horse confidence and you can feel it, when he feels it, you can feel it," said Scanlon. You have to watch for ice pots, it's pretty tricky sometimes."

For Robert Poirier, this is his 22nd year racing and he's out to claim his title.

He exercises daily to get his body into shape.

"You got to be in shape. Especially at my age, I'm skiing with kids half my age," said Poirier. "So, like you said you know tomorrow's race is going to be different, every single day every race is different and it's always changing. Just concentration and focus is huge you know."

Awards go to the fastest times combined for both days, but what's the secret to winning?

"The biggest mistake I see being made now and ski-joring is getting huge. So you wanna get the novice and the number one thing is qualifying your team," adds Scanlon. "You see a lot of riders gunning their horse, well it's the teamwork involved in it. But if you don't have a qualified time then you don't have anything."

Robert Poirier said anyone at any age can compete in the sport.  He said he doesn't let time slow him down. 

"I'm always after the prize money and to beat all the kids. I wanna prove to them that I'm not too old," adds Poirer. "I wanna show them that I can ski too so I can do it and think positive and win!"

  • LocalMore>>

  • MSUB Women Move on to Sweet 16 with Upset of UC San Diego

    MSUB Women Move on to Sweet 16 with Upset of UC San Diego

    Saturday, March 10 2018 11:56 PM EST2018-03-11 04:56:32 GMT

    Rylee Kane had a career-high 31 points, and carried the ‘Jackets to victory with seven rebounds and seven assists.

    Rylee Kane had a career-high 31 points, and carried the ‘Jackets to victory with seven rebounds and seven assists.

  • Competitors gear up for National Finals Ski-joring in Red Lodge

    Competitors gear up for National Finals Ski-joring in Red Lodge

    Saturday, March 10 2018 8:00 PM EST2018-03-11 01:00:14 GMT

    The 2018 National Finals Ski-joring kicked off this weekend at Red Lodge.

    The 2018 National Finals Ski-joring kicked off this weekend at Red Lodge.

  • President Trump met with video game CEOs about violence, local store owner believes violence isn't the issue

    President Trump met with video game CEOs about violence, local store owner believes violence isn't the issue

    Saturday, March 10 2018 3:26 PM EST2018-03-10 20:26:10 GMT
    President Trump met with video game company CEOs and representatives on Thursday to discuss the violence in video games in connection to violence in real life. The timing of this meeting is the clearest opening to push for new restrictions on video games in recent times. But the video game industry has faced pressure like this before and they're saying not so fast. One local video game store owner believes the video games aren't the issue. The theory of violence in video games...
    President Trump met with video game company CEOs and representatives on Thursday to discuss the violence in video games in connection to violence in real life. The timing of this meeting is the clearest opening to push for new restrictions on video games in recent times. But the video game industry has faced pressure like this before and they're saying not so fast. One local video game store owner believes the video games aren't the issue. The theory of violence in video games...
    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police arrest teen mom after 9-month-old baby found in road

    Police arrest teen mom after 9-month-old baby found in road

    Saturday, March 10 2018 3:12 PM EST2018-03-10 20:12:12 GMT

    UTICA, N.Y. (AP) - Police in upstate New York have arrested a teenage mom after her nine-month-old baby was found crawling in a busy roadway.    Utica Police Department Lt. Bryan Coromato tells the Observer-Dispatch on Saturday officers saw a video on Facebook of the infant alone in the street Friday night. 

    UTICA, N.Y. (AP) - Police in upstate New York have arrested a teenage mom after her nine-month-old baby was found crawling in a busy roadway.    Utica Police Department Lt. Bryan Coromato tells the Observer-Dispatch on Saturday officers saw a video on Facebook of the infant alone in the street Friday night. 

  • Prosecution responds to Dimarzio Sanchez motion for new trial

    Prosecution responds to Dimarzio Sanchez motion for new trial

    Saturday, March 10 2018 1:13 AM EST2018-03-10 06:13:27 GMT

    In February, we told you about how a Montana man found guilty of strangling a woman and setting her on fire, is seeking a new trial. KULR 8 has new information regarding the legal arguments being made for and against the request. 

    In February, we told you about how a Montana man found guilty of strangling a woman and setting her on fire, is seeking a new trial. KULR 8 has new information regarding the legal arguments being made for and against the request. 

  • Debate stirs over 'America's Harvest Box,' food benefit plan

    Debate stirs over 'America's Harvest Box,' food benefit plan

    Sunday, March 11 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-03-11 12:43:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2018, file photo, Carl Lewis in his market in Rankin, Pa. About half of Lewis' customers pay with benefits from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, so the government's proposal...(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2018, file photo, Carl Lewis in his market in Rankin, Pa. About half of Lewis' customers pay with benefits from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, so the government's proposal...
    USDA praises food box proposal as innovative, efficient and flexible, but state food stamp administrators worry that switching to such a program would be a logistical nightmare _ and that they'd be blamed if...
    USDA praises food box proposal as innovative, efficient and flexible, but state food stamp administrators worry that switching to such a program would be a logistical nightmare _ and that they'd be blamed if something goes wrong.

  • ZooMontana Education Director moves to Buffalo Zoo

    ZooMontana Education Director moves to Buffalo Zoo

    Saturday, March 10 2018 2:58 PM EST2018-03-10 19:58:14 GMT
    ZooMontana said a fond farewell to the man who has spent the last six years as the Zoo's Education Director. Troy Paisley set up programs such as the Edzoocate and Quest programs.      After nearly six years ZooMontana Education Director Troy packed up his things and is moving across the country to Buffalo, New York to take on the Education Director role at the Buffalo Zoo. Paisley said it's definitely bittersweet and he's definitely going to miss Montan...
    ZooMontana said a fond farewell to the man who has spent the last six years as the Zoo's Education Director. Troy Paisley set up programs such as the Edzoocate and Quest programs.      After nearly six years ZooMontana Education Director Troy packed up his things and is moving across the country to Buffalo, New York to take on the Education Director role at the Buffalo Zoo. Paisley said it's definitely bittersweet and he's definitely going to miss Montan...

  • President Trump met with video game CEOs about violence, local store owner believes violence isn't the issue

    President Trump met with video game CEOs about violence, local store owner believes violence isn't the issue

    Saturday, March 10 2018 3:26 PM EST2018-03-10 20:26:10 GMT
    President Trump met with video game company CEOs and representatives on Thursday to discuss the violence in video games in connection to violence in real life. The timing of this meeting is the clearest opening to push for new restrictions on video games in recent times. But the video game industry has faced pressure like this before and they're saying not so fast. One local video game store owner believes the video games aren't the issue. The theory of violence in video games...
    President Trump met with video game company CEOs and representatives on Thursday to discuss the violence in video games in connection to violence in real life. The timing of this meeting is the clearest opening to push for new restrictions on video games in recent times. But the video game industry has faced pressure like this before and they're saying not so fast. One local video game store owner believes the video games aren't the issue. The theory of violence in video games...

  • Shooting suspects turned in by dorm roommate

    Shooting suspects turned in by dorm roommate

    Friday, March 9 2018 7:07 PM EST2018-03-10 00:07:51 GMT
    Chase James MunsonChase James Munson

    Two teenagers are charged with felonies related to a shooting that injured two men at the South Avenue Market on March 6.

    Two teenagers are charged with felonies related to a shooting that injured two men at the South Avenue Market on March 6.

  • MSUB Women Move on to Sweet 16 with Upset of UC San Diego

    MSUB Women Move on to Sweet 16 with Upset of UC San Diego

    Saturday, March 10 2018 11:56 PM EST2018-03-11 04:56:32 GMT

    Rylee Kane had a career-high 31 points, and carried the ‘Jackets to victory with seven rebounds and seven assists.

    Rylee Kane had a career-high 31 points, and carried the ‘Jackets to victory with seven rebounds and seven assists.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page