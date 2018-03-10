President Trump met with video game CEOs about violence, local s - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

President Trump met with video game CEOs about violence, local store owner believes violence isn't the issue

By Melissa Scavelli, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

President Trump met with video game company CEOs and representatives on Thursday to discuss the violence in video games in connection to violence in real life.

The timing of this meeting is the clearest opening to push for new restrictions on video games in recent times.

But the video game industry has faced pressure like this before and they're saying not so fast.

One local video game store owner believes the video games aren't the issue.

The theory of violence in video games causing violence in real life isn't new, it's been going on for decades.

During that time, the video game industry has grown to a billion dollar a year juggernaut.

With so many different elements that make up the industry, PlayLive Nation store owner Jon Bessmer said enacting stricter regulations won't occur easily.

In the meantime, he said parents have the information they need to protect their children.

Bessmer said parents can come into his store and look at a game and know T for teen, E for everyone, M for mature.

Those ratings give parents guidance as to should my eight-year-old play this.

Studies have shown there is little correlation between video game violence and reality.

Four of the five best selling video games of all time aren't violent at all.

Bessmer said he believes the issue doesn't lie with video games but with teaching kids the difference between reality and entertainment. 

He said, "it's important for us to help them differentiate between reality and entertainment."

He said he talks about it with his children and will say "you know that's a video game right?"

Bessmer said he makes sure to get parental consent for all of the games before letting children play in his store.

KULR-8s Melissa Scavelli witnessed one of those conversations while she was at the store and the mother said she was fine with the games and believes it won't have an effect on her child's behavior.

Bessmer recommends parents play any concerning games first either by themselves or with their children before letting them play alone.

He said that will open up the conversation on differences between the game and reality.

He said all of the games have ratings just like movies and TV so if you regulate video games then you'll have to regulate everything else.

Bessmer said, "So take away the digital stuff and we're still going to do something to that effect."

President Trump isn't the first to question the link between mass shootings and video games.

Following Sandy Hook, President Obama said Congress should fund research on the topic and Vice President Biden held a similar meeting with video game industry representatives.
 
 

