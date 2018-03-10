ZooMontana Education Director moves to Buffalo Zoo

ZooMontana said a fond farewell to the man who has spent the last six years as the Zoo's Education Director.

Troy Paisley set up programs such as the Edzoocate and Quest programs.

After nearly six years ZooMontana Education Director Troy packed up his things and is moving across the country to Buffalo, New York to take on the Education Director role at the Buffalo Zoo.

Paisley said it's definitely bittersweet and he's definitely going to miss Montana.

Paisley has served as Jeff Ewelt's right-hand man but this move will bring him closer to his family.

He started his journey almost six years ago but said his career with Director Jeff Ewelt started way before then.

He said, "Jeff and I go way back, 20 years at least, really aging both of us, but started our careers together at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Columbus, Ohio.

Once he got Jeff's call he knew he had to come and get ZooMontana back up and running.

Paisley said after Jeff was out here for almost a year he came and recruited him to come out and revamp and reboot the entire education department so it's been a really fun challenge to build everything up from the ground.

Troy fixed up the Edzoocate program and started the quest program with School District 2's gifted students.

When asked a zookeepers least favorite question...which animal he would take with him from ZooMontana he couldn't pick just one.

He said some of his favorites are Scout the Eastern Screech Owl or the Great Horned Owl, the Swainson's Hawk, Kookaburras, but really he loves them all.

Paisley said he's thankful for his time here in Montana and that he knows the Zoo will continue to grow without him.

He said, "We've got the great community support, people are coming out so keep doing it, keep supporting the zoo and it's got nowhere to grow but up."

ZooMontana Director Jeff Ewelt will certainly miss his longtime friend.

In a statement he thanks Troy for his hard work and setting up ZooMontana for future success.

All of us here at KULR-8 wish Troy the best at his new job.