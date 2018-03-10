Trump Administration proposes bump stock ban

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) - Police in upstate New York have arrested a teenage mom after her nine-month-old baby was found crawling in a busy roadway. Utica Police Department Lt. Bryan Coromato tells the Observer-Dispatch on Saturday officers saw a video on Facebook of the infant alone in the street Friday night.

In February, we told you about how a Montana man found guilty of strangling a woman and setting her on fire, is seeking a new trial. KULR 8 has new information regarding the legal arguments being made for and against the request.

USDA praises food box proposal as innovative, efficient and flexible, but state food stamp administrators worry that switching to such a program would be a logistical nightmare _ and that they'd be blamed if something goes wrong.

ZooMontana said a fond farewell to the man who has spent the last six years as the Zoo's Education Director. Troy Paisley set up programs such as the Edzoocate and Quest programs. After nearly six years ZooMontana Education Director Troy packed up his things and is moving across the country to Buffalo, New York to take on the Education Director role at the Buffalo Zoo. Paisley said it's definitely bittersweet and he's definitely going to miss Montan...