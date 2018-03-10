Trump Administration proposes bump stock ban

Rylee Kane had a career-high 31 points, and carried the ‘Jackets to victory with seven rebounds and seven assists.
The 2018 National Finals Ski-joring kicked off this weekend at Red Lodge.
The Trump Administration is proposing banning bump stocks, which turn semiautomatic weapons into automatic ones. The justice department Saturday submitted a proposed regulation that would prohibit the sale of the devices.
The Montana Grizzlies defeated Eastern Washington 82-65 in the Big Sky Conference Championship in Reno, Nevada Saturday.
BROWNING, Mont. (AP) - U.S. Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke has transferred the first $800,000 of what is expected to be $470 million agreement for water-related projects on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.
A fire official says no injured people have been treated at a California veterans home where at least three people have been taken hostage.
The self-promoting "Pharma Bro" vilified for jacking up the price of a lifesaving drug has been sentenced to prison for securities fraud.
DETROIT - Hyundai is recalling nearly 155,000 Sonata midsize cars in the U.S. because the air bags may not inflate in a crash. The recall covers cars from the 2011 model year. Hyundai says a short circuit in the air bag control computer can stop the seat belts from tightening before a crash as well as prevent the airbags from deploying.
Target is raising its minimum starting pay for workers for the second time in less than a year after seeing a bigger and better pool of candidates.
Veterans in California and other states that that have legalized physician-assisted deaths are finding they cannot access such laws in most government-run homes because they conflict with the policies of the...
A high school in southwest Idaho has implemented a policy barring students from bringing backpacks to school. The Idaho Press-Tribune reports Caldwell High School announced the backpack ban Monday, citing safety reasons for bringing the policy forward.
A father's punishment for his 10-year-old son who was kicked off the bus for bullying other kids has gone viral. Bryan Thornhill's son got kicked off the bus for three days due to his behavior, something Bryan said he would not tolerate. So according to a Facebook live video that's now gone viral, he made his son run to school in the rain.
Viewership for the Academy Awards plunged 20 percent from last year to a record-low 26.5 million, the first time on record the Oscars reached fewer than 30 million people.
As concerns grow nationwide over school safety in the wake of several shootings, a South Carolina company says it has an idea that could help. R2P Innovations of Goose Creek unveiled its bulletproof door Friday.
UTICA, N.Y. (AP) - Police in upstate New York have arrested a teenage mom after her nine-month-old baby was found crawling in a busy roadway. Utica Police Department Lt. Bryan Coromato tells the Observer-Dispatch on Saturday officers saw a video on Facebook of the infant alone in the street Friday night.
In February, we told you about how a Montana man found guilty of strangling a woman and setting her on fire, is seeking a new trial. KULR 8 has new information regarding the legal arguments being made for and against the request.
Two teenagers are charged with felonies related to a shooting that injured two men at the South Avenue Market on March 6.
