Lincoln Reagan Day Dinner GOP fundraiser

Friday, the Yellowstone County GOP held it's first big fundraising event of the year.

The money from the event will go toward supporting the candidates in Yellowstone County, as well as to help fund GOP events throughout the year.
KULR 8 spoke with Montana Republicans to learn more about the goals of the party for this year.
Republicans said they're excited about how energized the party is heading into this year's election season.
           

