Prosecution responds to Dimarzio Sanchez motion for new trial

In February, we told you about how a Montana man found guilty of strangling a woman and setting her on fire, is seeking a new trial.

KULR 8 has new information regarding the legal arguments being made for and against the request.

Defendant Dimarzio Sanchez claims the FBI failed to turn over a cell phone with information related to the night of Roylynn Rides Horse's murder.

The defense said it was not made aware of the cell phone, and the government should disclose information favorable to a defendant "on the issues of guilt or punishment given that evidence tending to discredit the government's witness may be exculpatory or otherwise favorable to him."

Today, the prosecution has submitted it's response.

According to the documents, a day after Sanchez's trial ended, the FBI was made aware of a calendar item on a phone which reads:

"I should have told them the truth about what I did.. Now I'm full of regret not of what happen but I told them what somewhat happen I was apart of it.. I beat her in the car a bit I kicked her on the side of the head I helped find the gas can. I felt so alone when I found out they got caught"

The prosecution said it is unclear who created the message, and the state could not track down who owned the phone when the calendar item was written.

The prosecution also says the calendar item would not establish Sanchez's likely acquittal at trial.