Prosecution responds to Dimarzio Sanchez motion for new trial

Friday, the Yellowstone County GOP held it's first big fundraising event of the year. The money from the event will go toward supporting the candidates in Yellowstone County, as well as to help fund GOP events throughout the year.
In February, we told you about how a Montana man found guilty of strangling a woman and setting her on fire, is seeking a new trial. KULR 8 has new information regarding the legal arguments being made for and against the request.
With the aluminum and steel tariff's not yet in affect, KULR-8 is taking a look at how the higher import costs could impact Montana businesses.
Parents, students, and fans from all over the state are watching the game, but there are other factors to the tournament than the action on the court.
Most of Cody’s citizens who were surveyed want armed personnel in their schools. The results of the survey mailed to 2400 voters were discussed by the Cody School board Thursday night.
Two teenagers are charged with felonies related to a shooting that injured two men at the South Avenue Market on March 6.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
It's a debate that has raged within the Cody community since January - should school employees be allowed to carry firearms in the school?
The self-promoting "Pharma Bro" vilified for jacking up the price of a lifesaving drug has been sentenced to prison for securities fraud.
Montana actors are sought for a new film about Ted Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber. Actor Sharlto Copley, star of District 9, Elysium and Maleficent, is set to star. The film is written and directed by Tony Stone. A press release says the casting calls will be held in: Helena on Sat., March 10 from noon to 2 PM at the Grandstreet Theater Missoula on Sunday, March 11 from noon to 2 PM at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Lincoln on Monday, March 12 from 5 to 8 P...
Authorities are on alert tonight after an attempted kidnapping was reported in Livingston Tuesday evening.
A new analysis says Montana ranks fourth in the nation when it comes to excessive drinking. Missoula ranked as its most intoxicated metro area. The America's Drunkest States statistics, compiled by 24/7 Wall Street, reviewed data from the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps project, the Census Bureau and the Centers for Disease Control. More than 20 percent of Montanans report drinking excessively, and the report says almost half of Montana roadway fatalities are related to alcoho...
BREMERTON, Wash. - A man was arrested in Bremerton, Washington Wednesday after police say he tried to steal a truck with a 2-year-old inside, punched the owner of the truck in the face, led police on a lengthy chase and even kicked a medic tending to him in the face. Video shows the suspect running to the truck and getting inside.
