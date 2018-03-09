Stahly's Engineering and Associates respond to steel tariffs

With the aluminum and steel tariff's not yet in affect, KULR-8 is taking a look at how the higher import costs could impact Montana businesses.

One local engineering company says its main concern is how the tariffs will affect the economy.

Stahly's Engineering and Associates sat down with U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and addressed several issues affecting their business.

The civil engineering and surveying company is worried about the health of the economy once the tariffs take effect.

For them, this means public support behind bonds and various business projects.

Stahly's solution? To maintain as much diversity as possible in the type of work they do and what market their in.

"I would say our focus is really to adjust to a lot of the items which is truly not in our control and just work to be successful, not just for ourselves but to be successful for our clients," said Stahly's President and CEO Greg Benjamin.

U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte says he will continue to travel across Montana meeting with businesses. he has already started reaching out

to other producers in the state to find out what changes they would like to see.

"That's the whole goal to see hardworking Montanans keep the fruits of their labor," said U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte.

Benjamin said meeting with U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte gives them insight on deciding long term solutions for their company.

"With Greg Gianforte getting out or with others getting out and getting feedback from the industry itself definitely adds to the information they have to work with and a better understanding on a local level," adds Benjamin.