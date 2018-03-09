Stahly's Engineering and Associates respond to steel tariffs

With the aluminum and steel tariff's not yet in affect, KULR-8 is taking a look at how the higher import costs could impact Montana businesses.
With the aluminum and steel tariff's not yet in affect, KULR-8 is taking a look at how the higher import costs could impact Montana businesses.
Parents, students, and fans from all over the state are watching the game, but there are other factors to the tournament than the action on the court.
Parents, students, and fans from all over the state are watching the game, but there are other factors to the tournament than the action on the court.
Most of Cody’s citizens who were surveyed want armed personnel in their schools. The results of the survey mailed to 2400 voters were discussed by the Cody School board Thursday night.
Most of Cody’s citizens who were surveyed want armed personnel in their schools. The results of the survey mailed to 2400 voters were discussed by the Cody School board Thursday night.
It's a debate that has raged within the Cody community since January - should school employees be allowed to carry firearms in the school?
It's a debate that has raged within the Cody community since January - should school employees be allowed to carry firearms in the school?
It's a debate that has raged within the Cody community since January - should school employees be allowed to carry firearms in the school?
It's a debate that has raged within the Cody community since January - should school employees be allowed to carry firearms in the school?
Montana actors are sought for a new film about Ted Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber. Actor Sharlto Copley, star of District 9, Elysium and Maleficent, is set to star. The film is written and directed by Tony Stone. A press release says the casting calls will be held in: Helena on Sat., March 10 from noon to 2 PM at the Grandstreet Theater Missoula on Sunday, March 11 from noon to 2 PM at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Lincoln on Monday, March 12 from 5 to 8 P...
Montana actors are sought for a new film about Ted Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber. Actor Sharlto Copley, star of District 9, Elysium and Maleficent, is set to star. The film is written and directed by Tony Stone. A press release says the casting calls will be held in: Helena on Sat., March 10 from noon to 2 PM at the Grandstreet Theater Missoula on Sunday, March 11 from noon to 2 PM at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Lincoln on Monday, March 12 from 5 to 8 P...
The self-promoting "Pharma Bro" vilified for jacking up the price of a lifesaving drug has been sentenced to prison for securities fraud.
The self-promoting "Pharma Bro" vilified for jacking up the price of a lifesaving drug has been sentenced to prison for securities fraud.
Authorities are on alert tonight after an attempted kidnapping was reported in Livingston Tuesday evening.
Authorities are on alert tonight after an attempted kidnapping was reported in Livingston Tuesday evening.
BREMERTON, Wash. - A man was arrested in Bremerton, Washington Wednesday after police say he tried to steal a truck with a 2-year-old inside, punched the owner of the truck in the face, led police on a lengthy chase and even kicked a medic tending to him in the face. Video shows the suspect running to the truck and getting inside.
BREMERTON, Wash. - A man was arrested in Bremerton, Washington Wednesday after police say he tried to steal a truck with a 2-year-old inside, punched the owner of the truck in the face, led police on a lengthy chase and even kicked a medic tending to him in the face. Video shows the suspect running to the truck and getting inside.
Two teenage suspects have been arrested after a shooting that injured two people early Tuesday morning. Missoula police say they executed a search warrant at the Miller dorm on the UM campus on Wednesday night and subsequently arrested Ivory Brien, 19, and Chase Munson, 18. Brien is identified as an enrolled UM student, and police say Brien has been referred to the UM Dean of Students. The two are wanted for alleged involvement in a shooting at the South Avenue Market on t...
Two teenage suspects have been arrested after a shooting that injured two people early Tuesday morning. Missoula police say they executed a search warrant at the Miller dorm on the UM campus on Wednesday night and subsequently arrested Ivory Brien, 19, and Chase Munson, 18. Brien is identified as an enrolled UM student, and police say Brien has been referred to the UM Dean of Students. The two are wanted for alleged involvement in a shooting at the South Avenue Market on t...