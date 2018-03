Gunman takes hostages at California vets home

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (AP) - A fire official says no injured people have been treated at a California veterans home where at least three people have been taken hostage.



Napa County Fire Capt. Chase Beckman says dispatch received a call Friday morning about an armed man on the grounds.



An armored police vehicle, ambulances and several firetrucks could be seen at the scene.



California Highway Patrol Officer John Fransen confirms that there is an active shooter at the Veterans Home in Yountville, north of San Francisco.



He tells KTVU-TV the property of the large veterans home was evacuated after a man with a gun was reported on the grounds. He says officers are working to establish a secure perimeter around the facility and make sure others are safe.

The CHP is aware of the incident at the Yountville Veterans Home and has officers and aerial resources on scene working with Napa County Sheriff’s deputies and others to bring the situation to a safe conclusion. A CHP SWAT team is also enroute. More details as info is available. — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) March 9, 2018

The Yountville facility is the largest veterans' home in the United States, with about 1,000 residents.



Yountville is in Napa Valley, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

