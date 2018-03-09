"Sisters' Closet" says yes to the dress

We all know what a big deal high school dances can be teens... And prom is a highlight for a lot of us from our high school years.

A group of students is helping girls "say yes to the dress".

The Sister's closet group started by the Skyview High School, Student Council offers a wide variety of dress sizes, colors and styles for young girls who may not be able to afford a dress.

About four years ago a student pitched this idea to Bridgett Paddock, Student Council Adviser at Skyview High. She hoped it would remedy a continuing issue.



"Every girl deserves to go to a formal dance, but they have gotten so over the top expensive that we've essentially priced a lot of girls out of those dances", Bridgett Paddock, Student Council Adviser, Skyview High School.

One of those biggest expenses is the dress. Anytime during the year the student council is accepting "gently used" dresses for girls in need.



"Double zero to larger dresses, semi-formal short ones, full length really fancy long ones, black, red, white, blue...lots of colors all in one," Paddock says.



Taylor Griffin is on the student council at Skyview and says helping girls get a dress that helps them go to prom is rewarding.



"I've gotten, "Thank you so much", "I love this dress", "I'm so happy I had this", "You don't know how much this means", it's amazing just their smiles will make your day," Taloy Griffin, Board of Directors Member, Skyview High School Student Council, says.



Sister's closet is now open for young girls who would like to rent a dress from now until the Masquerade Dance at Skyview high school March 24th. If you're a student at another high school in billings or know of someone who could use a dress you can go:

https://www.facebook.com/skyviewsistercloset/