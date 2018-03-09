'Pharma Bro', Martin Shkreli sentenced to prison - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

'Pharma Bro', Martin Shkreli sentenced to prison

By Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - The self-promoting "Pharma Bro" vilified for jacking up the price of a lifesaving drug has been sentenced to prison for securities fraud.
  
Pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli (SHKREL'-ee) was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison by U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto (KEE'-yoh maht-soo-MOH'-toh) after he was convicted last year of lying to investors in two failed hedge funds.
  
Shkreli cried as he told the judge that he made many mistakes and he apologized to investors.
  
His attorney argued that he deserved 18 months or less and shouldn't be punished for being outspoken. The judge says she did not take his outside actions into account.
  
Shkreli had been free on bail until a judge jailed him for offering a $5,000 bounty to anyone who could get a lock of Hillary Clinton's hair last year.
  
He remains in custody.

  Gunman takes hostages at California vets home

    A fire official says no injured people have been treated at a California veterans home where at least three people have been taken hostage. 

    The self-promoting "Pharma Bro" vilified for jacking up the price of a lifesaving drug has been sentenced to prison for securities fraud. 

    DETROIT - Hyundai is recalling nearly 155,000 Sonata midsize cars in the U.S. because the air bags may not inflate in a crash. The recall covers cars from the 2011 model year. Hyundai says a short circuit in the air bag control computer can stop the seat belts from tightening before a crash as well as prevent the airbags from deploying. 

  Survey reveals arming school staff results from the community

    It's a debate that has raged within the Cody community since January - should school employees be allowed to carry firearms in the school?

  New Unabomber movie holding casting call in Montana

    Montana actors are sought for a new film about Ted Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber. Actor Sharlto Copley, star of District 9, Elysium and Maleficent, is set to star. The film is written and directed by Tony Stone. A press release says the casting calls will be held in: Helena on Sat., March 10 from noon to 2 PM at the Grandstreet Theater Missoula on Sunday, March 11 from noon to 2 PM at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Lincoln on Monday, March 12 from 5 to 8 P...

  Child alleges he was almost abducted in Livingston

    Authorities are on alert tonight after an attempted kidnapping was reported in Livingston Tuesday evening.

  Musselshell County prepares for spring flooding

    One of the most infamous rivers for ice jams in Southeastern Montana is the Musselshell river. Terrible flooding occurred in 2011 and once again in 2014. Now with spring right around the corner Musselshell County Disaster and Emergency Services have been keeping a close eye on the river. Melting snowpack and ice jams could cause many Montana rivers to flow over their banks. KULR-8s Melissa Scavelli spoke with Musselshell County DES to see what they're urging residents to do to...
  Rural snow pack towers over cars

    This winter has not only been brutal for Western Montana but for the folks out in Eastern Montana as well. Colony Road in Roundup, Montana has seen so much snow that it is down to one lane and has snow drifts of 10 to 15 feet. The Stahl family lives at Flatwillow Ranch off Colony Road and shares how they've been dealing with the snow. Ken said, "it's been a tough three weeks here." Mother nature has not given them a break this winter season. He said they've been plowi...
  WATCH: Man tries to steal truck with 2-year-old inside, mother fights him off

    BREMERTON, Wash. - A man was arrested in Bremerton, Washington Wednesday after police say he tried to steal a truck with a 2-year-old inside, punched the owner of the truck in the face, led police on a lengthy chase and even kicked a medic tending to him in the face.  Video shows the suspect running to the truck and getting inside. 

  Rockfall hits truck - Zimmerman Trail reopened

    Zimmerman Trail closed Thursday morning after a rock-slide on the rims. Billings police confirm that one vehicle was hit.

  Two suspects arrested in South Higgins shooting case

    Two teenage suspects have been arrested after a shooting that injured two people early Tuesday morning. Missoula police say they executed a search warrant at the Miller dorm on the UM campus on Wednesday night and subsequently arrested Ivory Brien, 19, and Chase Munson, 18. Brien is identified as an enrolled UM student, and police say Brien has been referred to the UM Dean of Students. The two are wanted for alleged involvement in a shooting at the South Avenue Market on t...

