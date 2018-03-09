State basketball tournament brings fun and entertainment to the Magic City

Montana actors are sought for a new film about Ted Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber. Actor Sharlto Copley, star of District 9, Elysium and Maleficent, is set to star. The film is written and directed by Tony Stone. A press release says the casting calls will be held in: Helena on Sat., March 10 from noon to 2 PM at the Grandstreet Theater Missoula on Sunday, March 11 from noon to 2 PM at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Lincoln on Monday, March 12 from 5 to 8 P...

This winter has not only been brutal for Western Montana but for the folks out in Eastern Montana as well. Colony Road in Roundup, Montana has seen so much snow that it is down to one lane and has snow drifts of 10 to 15 feet. The Stahl family lives at Flatwillow Ranch off Colony Road and shares how they've been dealing with the snow. Ken said, "it's been a tough three weeks here." Mother nature has not given them a break this winter season. He said they've been plowi...