Cody community responds to gun survey - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Cody community responds to gun survey

Posted: Updated:
CODY, Wyo. -

Most of Cody’s citizens who were surveyed want armed personnel in their schools. The results of the survey mailed to 2400 voters were discussed by the Cody School board Thursday night.

Superintendent Ray Schulte told the board more than a thousand of the surveys were returned by teachers, parents, and community members who did not identify themselves as teachers or parents.  He said 74% of the community members who filled out the surveys said they support the school’s policy of arming personnel, including teachers.

Schulte said only 23% of the community respondents said they do not support the policy. School Board Trustee Scott Weber, who introduced the idea of guns in schools to Wyoming lawmakers, and Cody’s School Board, said he wanted 5000 surveys to be mailed out.

He said people are complaining to him because they didn’t get one.

Weber said, “People stopped me in the street, came into my store, ran into me at the Irma, and they go, ‘I want a survey.  I want it now. I want to say what I want to say.”

Cody Police Chief Chuck Baker met with the board in a closed session Thursday night. He told KULR 8 earlier Thursday, that he advised the board weeks ago that he prefers trained officers in the schools.

Baker explained, “My preference is additional school resource officers, uniformed school resource officers.  But, I understand the State of Wyoming, the Cody Police Department and the Park School District #6 are not in a position, financially to fund those additional police officers.”

Cody’s school board did not vote on the gun policy Thursday night. They voted to pass the policy on the first reading last month. They have two more votes on second and third readings. 

  • LocalMore>>

  • State basketball tournament brings fun and entertainment to the Magic City

    State basketball tournament brings fun and entertainment to the Magic City

    Friday, March 9 2018 12:53 AM EST2018-03-09 05:53:59 GMT

    Parents, students, and fans from all over the state are watching the game, but there are other factors to the tournament than the action on the court.

    Parents, students, and fans from all over the state are watching the game, but there are other factors to the tournament than the action on the court.

  • Cody community responds to gun survey

    Cody community responds to gun survey

    Friday, March 9 2018 12:46 AM EST2018-03-09 05:46:49 GMT

    Most of Cody’s citizens who were surveyed want armed personnel in their schools. The results of the survey mailed to 2400 voters were discussed by the Cody School board Thursday night. 

    Most of Cody’s citizens who were surveyed want armed personnel in their schools. The results of the survey mailed to 2400 voters were discussed by the Cody School board Thursday night. 

  • Survey reveals arming school staff results from the community

    Survey reveals arming school staff results from the community

    Friday, March 9 2018 12:25 AM EST2018-03-09 05:25:09 GMT

    It's a debate that has raged within the Cody community since January - should school employees be allowed to carry firearms in the school?

    It's a debate that has raged within the Cody community since January - should school employees be allowed to carry firearms in the school?

    •   

  • WyomingMore>>

  • Cody community responds to gun survey

    Cody community responds to gun survey

    Friday, March 9 2018 12:46 AM EST2018-03-09 05:46:49 GMT

    Most of Cody’s citizens who were surveyed want armed personnel in their schools. The results of the survey mailed to 2400 voters were discussed by the Cody School board Thursday night. 

    Most of Cody’s citizens who were surveyed want armed personnel in their schools. The results of the survey mailed to 2400 voters were discussed by the Cody School board Thursday night. 

  • Cody school survey shows strong support for arming school staff members

    Cody school survey shows strong support for arming school staff members

    Thursday, March 8 2018 2:21 PM EST2018-03-08 19:21:34 GMT

    The Cody School board is set to vote on whether or not to move forward with a proposal allowing school staff members to be armed. The board sought community feedback on the proposal by distributing 2,400 surveys to the community. 

    The Cody School board is set to vote on whether or not to move forward with a proposal allowing school staff members to be armed. The board sought community feedback on the proposal by distributing 2,400 surveys to the community. 

  • Hyundai recalls Sonatas; air bags may not inflate in crash

    Hyundai recalls Sonatas; air bags may not inflate in crash

    Thursday, March 8 2018 11:08 AM EST2018-03-08 16:08:13 GMT

    DETROIT - Hyundai is recalling nearly 155,000 Sonata midsize cars in the U.S. because the air bags may not inflate in a crash. The recall covers cars from the 2011 model year. Hyundai says a short circuit in the air bag control computer can stop the seat belts from tightening before a crash as well as prevent the airbags from deploying. 

    DETROIT - Hyundai is recalling nearly 155,000 Sonata midsize cars in the U.S. because the air bags may not inflate in a crash. The recall covers cars from the 2011 model year. Hyundai says a short circuit in the air bag control computer can stop the seat belts from tightening before a crash as well as prevent the airbags from deploying. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Child alleges he was almost abducted in Livingston

    Child alleges he was almost abducted in Livingston

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:44 AM EST2018-03-08 05:44:36 GMT

    Authorities are on alert tonight after an attempted kidnapping was reported in Livingston Tuesday evening.

    Authorities are on alert tonight after an attempted kidnapping was reported in Livingston Tuesday evening.

  • New Unabomber movie holding casting call in Montana

    New Unabomber movie holding casting call in Montana

    Thursday, March 8 2018 3:24 PM EST2018-03-08 20:24:37 GMT

    Montana actors are sought for a new film about Ted Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber. Actor Sharlto Copley, star of District 9, Elysium and Maleficent, is set to star. The film is written and directed by Tony Stone. A press release says the casting calls will be held in: Helena on Sat., March 10 from noon to 2 PM at the Grandstreet Theater Missoula on Sunday, March 11 from noon to 2 PM at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Lincoln on Monday, March 12 from 5 to 8 P...

    Montana actors are sought for a new film about Ted Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber. Actor Sharlto Copley, star of District 9, Elysium and Maleficent, is set to star. The film is written and directed by Tony Stone. A press release says the casting calls will be held in: Helena on Sat., March 10 from noon to 2 PM at the Grandstreet Theater Missoula on Sunday, March 11 from noon to 2 PM at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Lincoln on Monday, March 12 from 5 to 8 P...

  • Rockfall hits truck - Zimmerman Trail reopened

    Rockfall hits truck - Zimmerman Trail reopened

    Thursday, March 8 2018 11:40 AM EST2018-03-08 16:40:51 GMT

    Zimmerman Trail closed Thursday morning after a rock-slide on the rims. Billings police confirm that one vehicle was hit.

    Zimmerman Trail closed Thursday morning after a rock-slide on the rims. Billings police confirm that one vehicle was hit.

  • Rural snow pack towers over cars

    Rural snow pack towers over cars

    Thursday, March 8 2018 1:18 PM EST2018-03-08 18:18:05 GMT
    This winter has not only been brutal for Western Montana but for the folks out in Eastern Montana as well. Colony Road in Roundup, Montana has seen so much snow that it is down to one lane and has snow drifts of 10 to 15 feet. The Stahl family lives at Flatwillow Ranch off Colony Road and shares how they've been dealing with the snow. Ken said, "it's been a tough three weeks here." Mother nature has not given them a break this winter season. He said they've been plowi...
    This winter has not only been brutal for Western Montana but for the folks out in Eastern Montana as well. Colony Road in Roundup, Montana has seen so much snow that it is down to one lane and has snow drifts of 10 to 15 feet. The Stahl family lives at Flatwillow Ranch off Colony Road and shares how they've been dealing with the snow. Ken said, "it's been a tough three weeks here." Mother nature has not given them a break this winter season. He said they've been plowi...

  • WATCH: Man tries to steal truck with 2-year-old inside, mother fights him off

    WATCH: Man tries to steal truck with 2-year-old inside, mother fights him off

    Thursday, March 8 2018 4:46 PM EST2018-03-08 21:46:19 GMT

    BREMERTON, Wash. - A man was arrested in Bremerton, Washington Wednesday after police say he tried to steal a truck with a 2-year-old inside, punched the owner of the truck in the face, led police on a lengthy chase and even kicked a medic tending to him in the face.  Video shows the suspect running to the truck and getting inside. 

    BREMERTON, Wash. - A man was arrested in Bremerton, Washington Wednesday after police say he tried to steal a truck with a 2-year-old inside, punched the owner of the truck in the face, led police on a lengthy chase and even kicked a medic tending to him in the face.  Video shows the suspect running to the truck and getting inside. 

  • Two suspects arrested in South Higgins shooting case

    Two suspects arrested in South Higgins shooting case

    Thursday, March 8 2018 6:22 PM EST2018-03-08 23:22:24 GMT

    Two teenage suspects have been arrested after a shooting that injured two people early Tuesday morning. Missoula police say they executed a search warrant at the Miller dorm on the UM campus on Wednesday night and subsequently arrested Ivory Brien, 19, and Chase Munson, 18. Brien is identified as an enrolled UM student, and police say Brien has been referred to the UM Dean of Students. The two are wanted for alleged involvement in a shooting at the South Avenue Market on t...

    Two teenage suspects have been arrested after a shooting that injured two people early Tuesday morning. Missoula police say they executed a search warrant at the Miller dorm on the UM campus on Wednesday night and subsequently arrested Ivory Brien, 19, and Chase Munson, 18. Brien is identified as an enrolled UM student, and police say Brien has been referred to the UM Dean of Students. The two are wanted for alleged involvement in a shooting at the South Avenue Market on t...

  • Prosecutor: After boy, 8, shot sister, Ohio mom went back to work

    Prosecutor: After boy, 8, shot sister, Ohio mom went back to work

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 10:17 AM EST2018-03-07 15:17:45 GMT

    A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again. 

    A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again. 

  • Great Falls public school investigates threat, children are safe

    Great Falls public school investigates threat, children are safe

    According to the Great Falls Police Department, the Great Falls Public Schools received an anonymous threat of violence early this morning. 

    According to the Great Falls Police Department, the Great Falls Public Schools received an anonymous threat of violence early this morning. 