Cody community responds to gun survey

Most of Cody’s citizens who were surveyed want armed personnel in their schools. The results of the survey mailed to 2400 voters were discussed by the Cody School board Thursday night.

Superintendent Ray Schulte told the board more than a thousand of the surveys were returned by teachers, parents, and community members who did not identify themselves as teachers or parents. He said 74% of the community members who filled out the surveys said they support the school’s policy of arming personnel, including teachers.

Schulte said only 23% of the community respondents said they do not support the policy. School Board Trustee Scott Weber, who introduced the idea of guns in schools to Wyoming lawmakers, and Cody’s School Board, said he wanted 5000 surveys to be mailed out.

He said people are complaining to him because they didn’t get one.

Weber said, “People stopped me in the street, came into my store, ran into me at the Irma, and they go, ‘I want a survey. I want it now. I want to say what I want to say.”

Cody Police Chief Chuck Baker met with the board in a closed session Thursday night. He told KULR 8 earlier Thursday, that he advised the board weeks ago that he prefers trained officers in the schools.

Baker explained, “My preference is additional school resource officers, uniformed school resource officers. But, I understand the State of Wyoming, the Cody Police Department and the Park School District #6 are not in a position, financially to fund those additional police officers.”

Cody’s school board did not vote on the gun policy Thursday night. They voted to pass the policy on the first reading last month. They have two more votes on second and third readings.