High School State Basketball First Round Scores and Highlights

BOYS BASKETBALL
State AA at Billings (MetraPark)
First Round
Billings Senior 61, Missoula Sentinel 59
Bozeman 65, Helena 40
Great Falls 56, Missoula Hellgate 49
Great Falls Russell 51, Kalispell Glacier 49, OT
State B at Univ. of Mont.
First Round
Bigfork 67, Joliet 38
Rocky Boy 67, Three Forks 56
Shelby 51, Colstrip 45
Lodge Grass 72, Anaconda 66
GIRLS BASKETBALL
State AA at Billings (MetraPark)
First Round
Helena 59, Great Falls Russell 38
Helena Capital 40, Billings Senior 36
Kalispell Glacier 50, Billings West 40
Missoula Sentinel 55, Bozeman 37
State A at Great Falls (Four Seasons)
First Round
Browning 63, Belgrade 51
Butte Central 43, Glendive 28
Hardin 60, Columbia Falls 34
Havre 43, Hamilton 39
State B at Univ. of Mont.
First Round
Bigfork 55, St. Labre 47
Colstrip 48, Deer Lodge 43, OT
Three Forks 63, Poplar 59
Townsend 65, Rocky Boy 44
State C at Butte
First Round
Box Elder 62, Twin Bridges 59, OT
Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 60, Harlowton 39
Plentywood 54, Ekalaka 45
