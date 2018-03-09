High School State Basketball First Round Scores and Highlights - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

High School State Basketball First Round Scores and Highlights

BOYS BASKETBALL

State AA at Billings (MetraPark)

First Round

Billings Senior 61, Missoula Sentinel 59

Bozeman 65, Helena 40

Great Falls 56, Missoula Hellgate 49

Great Falls Russell 51, Kalispell Glacier 49, OT

State B at Univ. of Mont.

First Round

Bigfork 67, Joliet 38

Rocky Boy 67, Three Forks 56

Shelby 51, Colstrip 45

Lodge Grass 72, Anaconda 66

GIRLS BASKETBALL

State AA at Billings (MetraPark)

First Round

Helena 59, Great Falls Russell 38

Helena Capital 40, Billings Senior 36

Kalispell Glacier 50, Billings West 40

Missoula Sentinel 55, Bozeman 37

State A at Great Falls (Four Seasons)

First Round

Browning 63, Belgrade 51

Butte Central 43, Glendive 28

Hardin 60, Columbia Falls 34

Havre 43, Hamilton 39

State B at Univ. of Mont.

First Round

Bigfork 55, St. Labre 47

Colstrip 48, Deer Lodge 43, OT

Three Forks 63, Poplar 59

Townsend 65, Rocky Boy 44

State C at Butte

First Round

Box Elder 62, Twin Bridges 59, OT

Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 60, Harlowton 39

Plentywood 54, Ekalaka 45