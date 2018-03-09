Survey reveals arming school staff results from the community

Parents, students, and fans from all over the state are watching the game, but there are other factors to the tournament than the action on the court.
Most of Cody’s citizens who were surveyed want armed personnel in their schools. The results of the survey mailed to 2400 voters were discussed by the Cody School board Thursday night.
It's a debate that has raged within the Cody community since January - should school employees be allowed to carry firearms in the school?
The Cody School board is set to vote on whether or not to move forward with a proposal allowing school staff members to be armed. The board sought community feedback on the proposal by distributing 2,400 surveys to the community.
Authorities are on alert tonight after an attempted kidnapping was reported in Livingston Tuesday evening.
Montana actors are sought for a new film about Ted Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber. Actor Sharlto Copley, star of District 9, Elysium and Maleficent, is set to star. The film is written and directed by Tony Stone. A press release says the casting calls will be held in: Helena on Sat., March 10 from noon to 2 PM at the Grandstreet Theater Missoula on Sunday, March 11 from noon to 2 PM at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Lincoln on Monday, March 12 from 5 to 8 P...
Zimmerman Trail closed Thursday morning after a rock-slide on the rims. Billings police confirm that one vehicle was hit.
BREMERTON, Wash. - A man was arrested in Bremerton, Washington Wednesday after police say he tried to steal a truck with a 2-year-old inside, punched the owner of the truck in the face, led police on a lengthy chase and even kicked a medic tending to him in the face. Video shows the suspect running to the truck and getting inside.
Two teenage suspects have been arrested after a shooting that injured two people early Tuesday morning. Missoula police say they executed a search warrant at the Miller dorm on the UM campus on Wednesday night and subsequently arrested Ivory Brien, 19, and Chase Munson, 18. Brien is identified as an enrolled UM student, and police say Brien has been referred to the UM Dean of Students. The two are wanted for alleged involvement in a shooting at the South Avenue Market on t...
A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again.
According to the Great Falls Police Department, the Great Falls Public Schools received an anonymous threat of violence early this morning.
