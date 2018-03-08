Musselshell County prepares for spring flooding

The Cody School board is set to vote on whether or not to move forward with a proposal allowing school staff members to be armed. The board sought community feedback on the proposal by distributing 2,400 surveys to the community.
The Cody School board is set to vote on whether or not to move forward with a proposal allowing school staff members to be armed. The board sought community feedback on the proposal by distributing 2,400 surveys to the community.
Zimmerman Trail closed Thursday morning after a rock-slide on the rims. Billings police confirm that one vehicle was hit.
Zimmerman Trail closed Thursday morning after a rock-slide on the rims. Billings police confirm that one vehicle was hit.
DETROIT - Hyundai is recalling nearly 155,000 Sonata midsize cars in the U.S. because the air bags may not inflate in a crash. The recall covers cars from the 2011 model year. Hyundai says a short circuit in the air bag control computer can stop the seat belts from tightening before a crash as well as prevent the airbags from deploying.
DETROIT - Hyundai is recalling nearly 155,000 Sonata midsize cars in the U.S. because the air bags may not inflate in a crash. The recall covers cars from the 2011 model year. Hyundai says a short circuit in the air bag control computer can stop the seat belts from tightening before a crash as well as prevent the airbags from deploying.
According to the Great Falls Police Department, the Great Falls Public Schools received an anonymous threat of violence early this morning.
According to the Great Falls Police Department, the Great Falls Public Schools received an anonymous threat of violence early this morning.
UND led 54-49 with 16 minutes left in the game, but Montana eventually came back for a final score of 84-76.
UND led 54-49 with 16 minutes left in the game, but Montana eventually came back for a final score of 84-76.
Montana actors are sought for a new film about Ted Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber. Actor Sharlto Copley, star of District 9, Elysium and Maleficent, is set to star. The film is written and directed by Tony Stone. A press release says the casting calls will be held in: Helena on Sat., March 10 from noon to 2 PM at the Grandstreet Theater Missoula on Sunday, March 11 from noon to 2 PM at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Lincoln on Monday, March 12 from 5 to 8 P...
Montana actors are sought for a new film about Ted Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber. Actor Sharlto Copley, star of District 9, Elysium and Maleficent, is set to star. The film is written and directed by Tony Stone. A press release says the casting calls will be held in: Helena on Sat., March 10 from noon to 2 PM at the Grandstreet Theater Missoula on Sunday, March 11 from noon to 2 PM at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Lincoln on Monday, March 12 from 5 to 8 P...
McDonald's has temporarily flipped its famous Golden Arches to look like a "W'' - a move it says it made to recognize International Women's Day. The upside-down logo appeared Thursday on the fast-food giant's website and social media accounts. It also flipped the arches at one restaurant in Lynwood, California. McDonald's says that at about 100 of its 14,000 restaurants, packaging and worker uniforms will have the flipped logo. McDonald's also says six o...
McDonald's has temporarily flipped its famous Golden Arches to look like a "W'' - a move it says it made to recognize International Women's Day. The upside-down logo appeared Thursday on the fast-food giant's website and social media accounts. It also flipped the arches at one restaurant in Lynwood, California. McDonald's says that at about 100 of its 14,000 restaurants, packaging and worker uniforms will have the flipped logo. McDonald's also says six o...
Authorities are on alert tonight after an attempted kidnapping was reported in Livingston Tuesday evening.
Authorities are on alert tonight after an attempted kidnapping was reported in Livingston Tuesday evening.
Montana actors are sought for a new film about Ted Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber. Actor Sharlto Copley, star of District 9, Elysium and Maleficent, is set to star. The film is written and directed by Tony Stone. A press release says the casting calls will be held in: Helena on Sat., March 10 from noon to 2 PM at the Grandstreet Theater Missoula on Sunday, March 11 from noon to 2 PM at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Lincoln on Monday, March 12 from 5 to 8 P...
Montana actors are sought for a new film about Ted Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber. Actor Sharlto Copley, star of District 9, Elysium and Maleficent, is set to star. The film is written and directed by Tony Stone. A press release says the casting calls will be held in: Helena on Sat., March 10 from noon to 2 PM at the Grandstreet Theater Missoula on Sunday, March 11 from noon to 2 PM at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Lincoln on Monday, March 12 from 5 to 8 P...
Zimmerman Trail closed Thursday morning after a rock-slide on the rims. Billings police confirm that one vehicle was hit.
Zimmerman Trail closed Thursday morning after a rock-slide on the rims. Billings police confirm that one vehicle was hit.
According to the Great Falls Police Department, the Great Falls Public Schools received an anonymous threat of violence early this morning.
According to the Great Falls Police Department, the Great Falls Public Schools received an anonymous threat of violence early this morning.
A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again.
A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again.
Two teenage suspects have been arrested after a shooting that injured two people early Tuesday morning. Missoula police say they executed a search warrant at the Miller dorm on the UM campus on Wednesday night and subsequently arrested Ivory Brien, 19, and Chase Munson, 18. Brien is identified as an enrolled UM student, and police say Brien has been referred to the UM Dean of Students. The two are wanted for alleged involvement in a shooting at the South Avenue Market on t...
Two teenage suspects have been arrested after a shooting that injured two people early Tuesday morning. Missoula police say they executed a search warrant at the Miller dorm on the UM campus on Wednesday night and subsequently arrested Ivory Brien, 19, and Chase Munson, 18. Brien is identified as an enrolled UM student, and police say Brien has been referred to the UM Dean of Students. The two are wanted for alleged involvement in a shooting at the South Avenue Market on t...
Magic City Blues announces ZZ Top and Phillip Phillips will headline the 2018 Magic City Blues Festival August 3 and 4.
Magic City Blues announces ZZ Top and Phillip Phillips will headline the 2018 Magic City Blues Festival August 3 and 4.