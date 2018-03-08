Cody school survey shows strong support for arming school staff - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Cody school survey shows strong support for arming school staff members

By KULR-8 News Staff
CODY, Wyo. -

The Cody School Board is set to vote on whether or not to move forward with a proposal allowing school staff members to be armed.

The board sought community feedback on the proposal by distributing 2,400 surveys to the community.

Of those 2,400 surveys, 1,018 or  42.4%.were returned.

The results were sorted into five categories: community, parents, employees, other, and multiple (those who identified with several groups). 

The school system has determined that the survey is 90% reliable and if the survey were repeated there's a reason tobelieve that the results would be within 5% of what was returned.

