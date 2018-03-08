Rural snow pack towers over cars

This winter has not only been brutal for Western Montana but for the folks out in Eastern Montana as well.

Colony Road in Roundup, Montana has seen so much snow that it is down to one lane and has snow drifts of 10 to 15 feet.

The Stahl family lives at Flatwillow Ranch off Colony Road and shares how they've been dealing with the snow.

Ken said, "it's been a tough three weeks here."

Mother nature has not given them a break this winter season.

He said they've been plowing at least a good three weeks every day.

That plowing allowed them access back to HWY 87 to head into town if needed,

They said they don't see the snow as a burden though.

Ken said, "Considering the drought we had here last year in 2017 I consider this a blessing."

That blessing has come with some force.

Becky said last Sunday, March 4th, was a little scary because she thought it was probably the worst storm of the season.

They said even though it was a terrible storm they were prepared and have taken advantage of not being able to leave the ranch on some days.

Becky said she's taken this opportunity to teach herself some art and she's even been thinking of taking her art to the snow by painting it.

Ken said, "All in all we're blessed more than we can see because there's a lot of people in a lot worse shape than we are."