Rural snow pack towers over cars - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Rural snow pack towers over cars

Posted: Updated:
By Melissa Scavelli, KULR
Connect
ROUNDUP, Mont. -

This winter has not only been brutal for Western Montana but for the folks out in Eastern Montana as well.

Colony Road in Roundup, Montana has seen so much snow that it is down to one lane and has snow drifts of 10 to 15 feet.

The Stahl family lives at Flatwillow Ranch off Colony Road and shares how they've been dealing with the snow.

Ken said, "it's been a tough three weeks here."

Mother nature has not given them a break this winter season.

He said they've been plowing at least a good three weeks every day.

That plowing allowed them access back to HWY 87 to head into town if needed,

They said they don't see the snow as a burden though.    

Ken said, "Considering the drought we had here last year in 2017 I consider this a blessing."

That blessing has come with some force.

Becky said last Sunday, March 4th, was a little scary because she thought it was probably the worst storm of the season.

They said even though it was a terrible storm they were prepared and have taken advantage of not being able to leave the ranch on some days.

Becky said she's taken this opportunity to teach herself some art and she's even been thinking of taking her art to the snow by painting it.

Ken said, "All in all we're blessed more than we can see because there's a lot of people in a lot worse shape than we are."

  • LocalMore>>

  • Cody school survey shows strong support for arming school staff members

    Cody school survey shows strong support for arming school staff members

    Thursday, March 8 2018 2:21 PM EST2018-03-08 19:21:34 GMT

    The Cody School board is set to vote on whether or not to move forward with a proposal allowing school staff members to be armed. The board sought community feedback on the proposal by distributing 2,400 surveys to the community. 

    The Cody School board is set to vote on whether or not to move forward with a proposal allowing school staff members to be armed. The board sought community feedback on the proposal by distributing 2,400 surveys to the community. 

  • Rural snow pack towers over cars

    Rural snow pack towers over cars

    Thursday, March 8 2018 1:18 PM EST2018-03-08 18:18:05 GMT
    This winter has not only been brutal for Western Montana but for the folks out in Eastern Montana as well. Colony Road in Roundup, Montana has seen so much snow that it is down to one lane and has snow drifts of 10 to 15 feet. The Stahl family lives at Flatwillow Ranch off Colony Road and shares how they've been dealing with the snow. Ken said, "it's been a tough three weeks here." Mother nature has not given them a break this winter season. He said they've been plowi...
    This winter has not only been brutal for Western Montana but for the folks out in Eastern Montana as well. Colony Road in Roundup, Montana has seen so much snow that it is down to one lane and has snow drifts of 10 to 15 feet. The Stahl family lives at Flatwillow Ranch off Colony Road and shares how they've been dealing with the snow. Ken said, "it's been a tough three weeks here." Mother nature has not given them a break this winter season. He said they've been plowi...

  • Rockfall hits truck - Zimmerman Trail reopened

    Rockfall hits truck - Zimmerman Trail reopened

    Thursday, March 8 2018 11:40 AM EST2018-03-08 16:40:51 GMT

    Zimmerman Trail closed Thursday morning after a rock-slide on the rims. Billings police confirm that one vehicle was hit.

    Zimmerman Trail closed Thursday morning after a rock-slide on the rims. Billings police confirm that one vehicle was hit.

    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Griz beat North Dakota 84-76

    Griz beat North Dakota 84-76

    Thursday, March 8 2018 5:06 PM EST2018-03-08 22:06:13 GMT

    UND led 54-49 with 16 minutes left in the game, but Montana eventually came back for a final score of 84-76. 

    UND led 54-49 with 16 minutes left in the game, but Montana eventually came back for a final score of 84-76. 

  • New Unabomber movie holding casting call in Montana

    New Unabomber movie holding casting call in Montana

    Thursday, March 8 2018 3:24 PM EST2018-03-08 20:24:37 GMT

    Montana actors are sought for a new film about Ted Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber. Actor Sharlto Copley, star of District 9, Elysium and Maleficent, is set to star. The film is written and directed by Tony Stone. A press release says the casting calls will be held in: Helena on Sat., March 10 from noon to 2 PM at the Grandstreet Theater Missoula on Sunday, March 11 from noon to 2 PM at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Lincoln on Monday, March 12 from 5 to 8 P...

    Montana actors are sought for a new film about Ted Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber. Actor Sharlto Copley, star of District 9, Elysium and Maleficent, is set to star. The film is written and directed by Tony Stone. A press release says the casting calls will be held in: Helena on Sat., March 10 from noon to 2 PM at the Grandstreet Theater Missoula on Sunday, March 11 from noon to 2 PM at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Lincoln on Monday, March 12 from 5 to 8 P...

  • McDonald's flips the Golden Arches in honor of International Women's Day

    McDonald's flips the Golden Arches in honor of International Women's Day

    Thursday, March 8 2018 3:02 PM EST2018-03-08 20:02:45 GMT

    McDonald's has temporarily flipped its famous Golden Arches to look like a "W'' - a move it says it made to recognize International Women's Day.    The upside-down logo appeared Thursday on the fast-food giant's website and social media accounts. It also flipped the arches at one restaurant in Lynwood, California. McDonald's says that at about 100 of its 14,000 restaurants, packaging and worker uniforms will have the flipped logo.    McDonald's also says six o...

    McDonald's has temporarily flipped its famous Golden Arches to look like a "W'' - a move it says it made to recognize International Women's Day.    The upside-down logo appeared Thursday on the fast-food giant's website and social media accounts. It also flipped the arches at one restaurant in Lynwood, California. McDonald's says that at about 100 of its 14,000 restaurants, packaging and worker uniforms will have the flipped logo.    McDonald's also says six o...

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Child alleges he was almost abducted in Livingston

    Child alleges he was almost abducted in Livingston

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:44 AM EST2018-03-08 05:44:36 GMT

    Authorities are on alert tonight after an attempted kidnapping was reported in Livingston Tuesday evening.

    Authorities are on alert tonight after an attempted kidnapping was reported in Livingston Tuesday evening.

  • Rockfall hits truck - Zimmerman Trail reopened

    Rockfall hits truck - Zimmerman Trail reopened

    Thursday, March 8 2018 11:40 AM EST2018-03-08 16:40:51 GMT

    Zimmerman Trail closed Thursday morning after a rock-slide on the rims. Billings police confirm that one vehicle was hit.

    Zimmerman Trail closed Thursday morning after a rock-slide on the rims. Billings police confirm that one vehicle was hit.

  • New Unabomber movie holding casting call in Montana

    New Unabomber movie holding casting call in Montana

    Thursday, March 8 2018 3:24 PM EST2018-03-08 20:24:37 GMT

    Montana actors are sought for a new film about Ted Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber. Actor Sharlto Copley, star of District 9, Elysium and Maleficent, is set to star. The film is written and directed by Tony Stone. A press release says the casting calls will be held in: Helena on Sat., March 10 from noon to 2 PM at the Grandstreet Theater Missoula on Sunday, March 11 from noon to 2 PM at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Lincoln on Monday, March 12 from 5 to 8 P...

    Montana actors are sought for a new film about Ted Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber. Actor Sharlto Copley, star of District 9, Elysium and Maleficent, is set to star. The film is written and directed by Tony Stone. A press release says the casting calls will be held in: Helena on Sat., March 10 from noon to 2 PM at the Grandstreet Theater Missoula on Sunday, March 11 from noon to 2 PM at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Lincoln on Monday, March 12 from 5 to 8 P...

  • Rural snow pack towers over cars

    Rural snow pack towers over cars

    Thursday, March 8 2018 1:18 PM EST2018-03-08 18:18:05 GMT
    This winter has not only been brutal for Western Montana but for the folks out in Eastern Montana as well. Colony Road in Roundup, Montana has seen so much snow that it is down to one lane and has snow drifts of 10 to 15 feet. The Stahl family lives at Flatwillow Ranch off Colony Road and shares how they've been dealing with the snow. Ken said, "it's been a tough three weeks here." Mother nature has not given them a break this winter season. He said they've been plowi...
    This winter has not only been brutal for Western Montana but for the folks out in Eastern Montana as well. Colony Road in Roundup, Montana has seen so much snow that it is down to one lane and has snow drifts of 10 to 15 feet. The Stahl family lives at Flatwillow Ranch off Colony Road and shares how they've been dealing with the snow. Ken said, "it's been a tough three weeks here." Mother nature has not given them a break this winter season. He said they've been plowi...

  • Prosecutor: After boy, 8, shot sister, Ohio mom went back to work

    Prosecutor: After boy, 8, shot sister, Ohio mom went back to work

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 10:17 AM EST2018-03-07 15:17:45 GMT

    A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again. 

    A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again. 

  • ZZ Top, Phillip Phillips headlining 2018 Magic City Blues Fest

    ZZ Top, Phillip Phillips headlining 2018 Magic City Blues Fest

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 1:21 PM EST2018-03-07 18:21:17 GMT
    Courtesy: ZZTop.comCourtesy: ZZTop.com
    Courtesy: ZZTop.comCourtesy: ZZTop.com

    Magic City Blues announces ZZ Top and Phillip Phillips will headline the 2018 Magic City Blues Festival August 3 and 4.

    Magic City Blues announces ZZ Top and Phillip Phillips will headline the 2018 Magic City Blues Festival August 3 and 4.

  • School threat made, children are safe

    School threat made, children are safe

    Thursday, March 8 2018 1:59 PM EST2018-03-08 18:59:46 GMT

    According to the Great Falls Police Department, the Great Falls Public Schools received an anonymous threat of violence early this morning. 

    According to the Great Falls Police Department, the Great Falls Public Schools received an anonymous threat of violence early this morning. 

  • Four Montana teams make women's NAIA tournament

    Four Montana teams make women's NAIA tournament

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 7:02 PM EST2018-03-08 00:02:10 GMT

    Four Montana schools will be represented during the 2018 NAIA Women's Championship in Billings next week. 

    Four Montana schools will be represented during the 2018 NAIA Women's Championship in Billings next week. 