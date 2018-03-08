Hyundai recalls Sonatas; air bags may not inflate in crash

Zimmerman Trail closed Thursday morning after a rock-slide on the rims. Billings police confirm that one vehicle was hit.
Zimmerman Trail closed Thursday morning after a rock-slide on the rims. Billings police confirm that one vehicle was hit.
DETROIT - Hyundai is recalling nearly 155,000 Sonata midsize cars in the U.S. because the air bags may not inflate in a crash. The recall covers cars from the 2011 model year. Hyundai says a short circuit in the air bag control computer can stop the seat belts from tightening before a crash as well as prevent the airbags from deploying.
DETROIT - Hyundai is recalling nearly 155,000 Sonata midsize cars in the U.S. because the air bags may not inflate in a crash. The recall covers cars from the 2011 model year. Hyundai says a short circuit in the air bag control computer can stop the seat belts from tightening before a crash as well as prevent the airbags from deploying.
We are a week away from the NAIA championships. Nearly 500 female athletes throughout the country will be arriving this weekend.
We are a week away from the NAIA championships. Nearly 500 female athletes throughout the country will be arriving this weekend.
Students throughout Billings are getting ready for the March For Our Lives campaign on March 14th.
Students throughout Billings are getting ready for the March For Our Lives campaign on March 14th.
Authorities are on alert tonight after an attempted kidnapping was reported in Livingston Tuesday evening.
Authorities are on alert tonight after an attempted kidnapping was reported in Livingston Tuesday evening.
Zimmerman Trail closed Thursday morning after a rock-slide on the rims. Billings police confirm that one vehicle was hit.
Zimmerman Trail closed Thursday morning after a rock-slide on the rims. Billings police confirm that one vehicle was hit.
DETROIT - Hyundai is recalling nearly 155,000 Sonata midsize cars in the U.S. because the air bags may not inflate in a crash. The recall covers cars from the 2011 model year. Hyundai says a short circuit in the air bag control computer can stop the seat belts from tightening before a crash as well as prevent the airbags from deploying.
DETROIT - Hyundai is recalling nearly 155,000 Sonata midsize cars in the U.S. because the air bags may not inflate in a crash. The recall covers cars from the 2011 model year. Hyundai says a short circuit in the air bag control computer can stop the seat belts from tightening before a crash as well as prevent the airbags from deploying.
Four Montana schools will be represented during the 2018 NAIA Women's Championship in Billings next week.
Four Montana schools will be represented during the 2018 NAIA Women's Championship in Billings next week.
Have you seen this gargoyle? Butte-Silver Bow officials say that five gargoyles were recently stolen from the new Uptown Parking Garage.
Have you seen this gargoyle? Butte-Silver Bow officials say that five gargoyles were recently stolen from the new Uptown Parking Garage.
Today is Yellowstone National Parks 146th birthday!
Today is Yellowstone National Parks 146th birthday!
DETROIT - Hyundai is recalling nearly 155,000 Sonata midsize cars in the U.S. because the air bags may not inflate in a crash. The recall covers cars from the 2011 model year. Hyundai says a short circuit in the air bag control computer can stop the seat belts from tightening before a crash as well as prevent the airbags from deploying.
DETROIT - Hyundai is recalling nearly 155,000 Sonata midsize cars in the U.S. because the air bags may not inflate in a crash. The recall covers cars from the 2011 model year. Hyundai says a short circuit in the air bag control computer can stop the seat belts from tightening before a crash as well as prevent the airbags from deploying.
Target is raising its minimum starting pay for workers for the second time in less than a year after seeing a bigger and better pool of candidates.
Target is raising its minimum starting pay for workers for the second time in less than a year after seeing a bigger and better pool of candidates.
Veterans in California and other states that that have legalized physician-assisted deaths are finding they cannot access such laws in most government-run homes because they conflict with the policies of the...
Veterans in California and other states that that have legalized physician-assisted deaths are finding they cannot access such laws in most government-run homes because they conflict with the policies of the Department of...
A high school in southwest Idaho has implemented a policy barring students from bringing backpacks to school. The Idaho Press-Tribune reports Caldwell High School announced the backpack ban Monday, citing safety reasons for bringing the policy forward.
A high school in southwest Idaho has implemented a policy barring students from bringing backpacks to school. The Idaho Press-Tribune reports Caldwell High School announced the backpack ban Monday, citing safety reasons for bringing the policy forward.
A father's punishment for his 10-year-old son who was kicked off the bus for bullying other kids has gone viral. Bryan Thornhill's son got kicked off the bus for three days due to his behavior, something Bryan said he would not tolerate. So according to a Facebook live video that's now gone viral, he made his son run to school in the rain.
A father's punishment for his 10-year-old son who was kicked off the bus for bullying other kids has gone viral. Bryan Thornhill's son got kicked off the bus for three days due to his behavior, something Bryan said he would not tolerate. So according to a Facebook live video that's now gone viral, he made his son run to school in the rain.
Viewership for the Academy Awards plunged 20 percent from last year to a record-low 26.5 million, the first time on record the Oscars reached fewer than 30 million people.
Viewership for the Academy Awards plunged 20 percent from last year to a record-low 26.5 million, the first time on record the Oscars reached fewer than 30 million people.
As concerns grow nationwide over school safety in the wake of several shootings, a South Carolina company says it has an idea that could help. R2P Innovations of Goose Creek unveiled its bulletproof door Friday.
As concerns grow nationwide over school safety in the wake of several shootings, a South Carolina company says it has an idea that could help. R2P Innovations of Goose Creek unveiled its bulletproof door Friday.
A Florida 10-year-old, with a history of grand theft auto, was caught again on camera attempting to steal another vehicle from a car dealership.
A Florida 10-year-old, with a history of grand theft auto, was caught again on camera attempting to steal another vehicle from a car dealership.
President Trump has been briefed about a shooting incident just outside the White House. A law enforcement source says a man shot himself along the north fence of the building Saturday.
President Trump has been briefed about a shooting incident just outside the White House. A law enforcement source says a man shot himself along the north fence of the building Saturday.
L.L. Bean is the latest major retailer to announce that it will raise the minimum purchase age for guns.
L.L. Bean is the latest major retailer to announce that it will raise the minimum purchase age for guns.
DETROIT - Hyundai is recalling nearly 155,000 Sonata midsize cars in the U.S. because the air bags may not inflate in a crash. The recall covers cars from the 2011 model year. Hyundai says a short circuit in the air bag control computer can stop the seat belts from tightening before a crash as well as prevent the airbags from deploying.
DETROIT - Hyundai is recalling nearly 155,000 Sonata midsize cars in the U.S. because the air bags may not inflate in a crash. The recall covers cars from the 2011 model year. Hyundai says a short circuit in the air bag control computer can stop the seat belts from tightening before a crash as well as prevent the airbags from deploying.
Wyoming’s Office of Tourism had to kick off their new promotion on Wednesday, March 7. The date was 3-07, or 307…which is the area code for the entire state.
Wyoming’s Office of Tourism had to kick off their new promotion on Wednesday, March 7. The date was 3-07, or 307…which is the area code for the entire state.
On March 6th, 2018, at approximately 1:30 am, an individual gained entrance to the Governor’s residence, activated a fire alarm, then hid inside the house.
On March 6th, 2018, at approximately 1:30 am, an individual gained entrance to the Governor’s residence, activated a fire alarm, then hid inside the house.
Park County’s Commissioners are sending a letter to the governor asking to help manage, not own, a ranch that used to belong to a drug smuggler.
Park County’s Commissioners are sending a letter to the governor asking to help manage, not own, a ranch that used to belong to a drug smuggler.
Would you know what to do if someone had a heart attack and stopped breathing? Two Cody men used CPR to save another man’s life recently. Now, the victim has learned the technique to pay if forward.
Would you know what to do if someone had a heart attack and stopped breathing? Two Cody men used CPR to save another man’s life recently. Now, the victim has learned the technique to pay if forward.
People who live in Wyoming’s South Big Horn Basin will soon have free insurance for air ambulance service. The South Big Horn Basin Hospital board voted last week to give the free Air Med memberships to everyone in their district.
People who live in Wyoming’s South Big Horn Basin will soon have free insurance for air ambulance service. The South Big Horn Basin Hospital board voted last week to give the free Air Med memberships to everyone in their district.
Wyoming's delegation to Congress is opposing calls for more gun control after the fallout from the latest school shooting.
Wyoming's delegation to Congress is opposing calls for more gun control after the fallout from the latest school shooting.
An Ohio-based pet food company is recalling a brand of pet treats because the product may be contaminated with Salmonella.
An Ohio-based pet food company is recalling a brand of pet treats because the product may be contaminated with Salmonella.
A school board in northern Wyoming has decided to remove a book from the Cody High School library that one board member referred to as "trashy."
A school board in northern Wyoming has decided to remove a book from the Cody High School library that one board member referred to as "trashy."
A 14-year-old Wyoming boy is in custody after police responded to a call that someone was robbing a store at knifepoint and then fled on a push scooter.
A 14-year-old Wyoming boy is in custody after police responded to a call that someone was robbing a store at knifepoint and then fled on a push scooter.
Authorities are on alert tonight after an attempted kidnapping was reported in Livingston Tuesday evening.
Authorities are on alert tonight after an attempted kidnapping was reported in Livingston Tuesday evening.
Zimmerman Trail closed Thursday morning after a rock-slide on the rims. Billings police confirm that one vehicle was hit.
Zimmerman Trail closed Thursday morning after a rock-slide on the rims. Billings police confirm that one vehicle was hit.
A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again.
A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again.
Magic City Blues announces ZZ Top and Phillip Phillips will headline the 2018 Magic City Blues Festival August 3 and 4.
Magic City Blues announces ZZ Top and Phillip Phillips will headline the 2018 Magic City Blues Festival August 3 and 4.
Four Montana schools will be represented during the 2018 NAIA Women's Championship in Billings next week.
Four Montana schools will be represented during the 2018 NAIA Women's Championship in Billings next week.
We've certainly seen higher gas prices, but regardless of how much it costs to fill the tank many people choose to wait as long as possible before filling up.
We've certainly seen higher gas prices, but regardless of how much it costs to fill the tank many people choose to wait as long as possible before filling up.
A collection of tiny homes that could help house homeless people in Bozeman is picking up steam.
A collection of tiny homes that could help house homeless people in Bozeman is picking up steam.
Students throughout Billings are getting ready for the March For Our Lives campaign on March 14th.
Students throughout Billings are getting ready for the March For Our Lives campaign on March 14th.