Hyundai recalls Sonatas; air bags may not inflate in crash - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Hyundai recalls Sonatas; air bags may not inflate in crash

Posted: Updated:
DETROIT -

Hyundai is recalling nearly 155,000 Sonata midsize cars in the U.S. because the air bags may not inflate in a crash.
  
The recall covers cars from the 2011 model year. Hyundai says a short circuit in the air bag control computer can stop the seat belts from tightening before a crash as well as prevent the air bags from deploying.
  
The company says in government documents that it has four reports of air bags not inflating. It was not clear if anyone was hurt.
  
The cars were made between Dec. 11, 2009 and Sept. 29, 2010.
  
Hyundai is still working on a fix for the problem. It expects the recall to start on April 20.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • TrendingMore>>

  • Hyundai recalls Sonatas; air bags may not inflate in crash

    Hyundai recalls Sonatas; air bags may not inflate in crash

    Thursday, March 8 2018 11:08 AM EST2018-03-08 16:08:13 GMT

    DETROIT - Hyundai is recalling nearly 155,000 Sonata midsize cars in the U.S. because the air bags may not inflate in a crash. The recall covers cars from the 2011 model year. Hyundai says a short circuit in the air bag control computer can stop the seat belts from tightening before a crash as well as prevent the airbags from deploying. 

    DETROIT - Hyundai is recalling nearly 155,000 Sonata midsize cars in the U.S. because the air bags may not inflate in a crash. The recall covers cars from the 2011 model year. Hyundai says a short circuit in the air bag control computer can stop the seat belts from tightening before a crash as well as prevent the airbags from deploying. 

  • Target raises starting pay for 2nd time in less than a year

    Target raises starting pay for 2nd time in less than a year

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 6:33 PM EST2018-03-07 23:33:27 GMT

    Target is raising its minimum starting pay for workers for the second time in less than a year after seeing a bigger and better pool of candidates.    

    Target is raising its minimum starting pay for workers for the second time in less than a year after seeing a bigger and better pool of candidates.    

  • Dying vets cannot use life-ending drugs at many state homes

    Dying vets cannot use life-ending drugs at many state homes

    Veterans in California and other states that that have legalized physician-assisted deaths are finding they cannot access such laws in most government-run homes because they conflict with the policies of the...

    Veterans in California and other states that that have legalized physician-assisted deaths are finding they cannot access such laws in most government-run homes because they conflict with the policies of the Department of...

    •   

  • Most Popular