Rockfall hits truck - Zimmerman Trail reopened

BILLINGS, Mont. -

Zimmerman Trail closed briefly Thursday morning after a rock-slide on the rims.

Billings police confirm that one vehicle was hit, but the driver was not injured.

Only emergency vehicles were allowed to access the road while the vehicle was removed.,

The damaged vehicle appeared to be a Ford F-150. The damage was to the passenger side of the vehicle.

