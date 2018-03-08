Rockfall hits truck - Zimmerman Trail reopened

Zimmerman Trail closed Thursday morning after a rock-slide on the rims. Billings police confirm that one vehicle was hit.
DETROIT - Hyundai is recalling nearly 155,000 Sonata midsize cars in the U.S. because the air bags may not inflate in a crash. The recall covers cars from the 2011 model year. Hyundai says a short circuit in the air bag control computer can stop the seat belts from tightening before a crash as well as prevent the airbags from deploying.
We are a week away from the NAIA championships. Nearly 500 female athletes throughout the country will be arriving this weekend.
Students throughout Billings are getting ready for the March For Our Lives campaign on March 14th.
Authorities are on alert tonight after an attempted kidnapping was reported in Livingston Tuesday evening.
Four Montana schools will be represented during the 2018 NAIA Women's Championship in Billings next week.
Have you seen this gargoyle? Butte-Silver Bow officials say that five gargoyles were recently stolen from the new Uptown Parking Garage.
Today is Yellowstone National Parks 146th birthday!
A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again.
Magic City Blues announces ZZ Top and Phillip Phillips will headline the 2018 Magic City Blues Festival August 3 and 4.
We've certainly seen higher gas prices, but regardless of how much it costs to fill the tank many people choose to wait as long as possible before filling up.
A collection of tiny homes that could help house homeless people in Bozeman is picking up steam.
