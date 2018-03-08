Visit Billings Preps for NAIA championship

We are a week away from the NAIA championships. Nearly 500 female athletes throughout the country will be arriving this weekend.



KULR-8 spoke with Visit Billings Communications Manager Kelly McCandless to find out if the Magic City is ready to welcome the female athletes.

McCandless said Billings saw approximately 13,000 attendees in 2017 and expects a higher number this year. She said Visit Billings has been working alongside MetraPark Auto Arena to make sure the facility is equipped to handle the big tournament. She also said they have enough volunteers, sponsors, and businesses working together to make this event successful.



McCandless explained how the NAIA tournament can benefit the Magic City.



"The economic impact to Billings is just incredible," McCandless said. "March isn't a high tourist time for really anyone in our region so to be able to have all of these teams turning out from all over the country, the teams alone are a big impact to our community."



The NAIA championships will begin on March 14th and last until March 20th.