Billings students prepare for March For Our Lives walkout

Students throughout Billings are getting ready for the March For Our Lives campaign on March 14th.



Billings Senior student leader, Clara Bentler, said about 40 to 50 percent of students in the Billings area want to join in the walkout. She said participants plan to leave class at 9:55 a.m. and will be standing out on the front lawn for 17 full minutes, each minute representing those killed in Parkland, Florida. She also said schools that are participating are Billings Senior, Billings West, and Skyview. Central catholic will be honoring the fallen students from Florida separately.

Bentler said the students should be respectful during this walk out.



"What we've just been encouraging people to do is make appropriate signs because we're representing our schools and we're very thankful that our school district has taken action and made sure that this is gonna be as safe as possible," Bentler said. "We want to represent our school well so we are asking people to make appropriate signs."



As of right now, the GoFundMe page for the March For Our Lives campaign has raised nearly $6,500 out of their $7,000 goal. The money will be used to fund any legal requirements necessary for the street protest in Downtown Billings on March 24th.