Billings students prepare for March For Our Lives walkout

We are a week away from the NAIA championships. Nearly 500 female athletes throughout the country will be arriving this weekend.
Students throughout Billings are getting ready for the March For Our Lives campaign on March 14th.
Authorities are on alert tonight after an attempted kidnapping was reported in Livingston Tuesday evening.
Wyoming’s Office of Tourism had to kick off their new promotion on Wednesday, March 7. The date was 3-07, or 307…which is the area code for the entire state.
We've certainly seen higher gas prices, but regardless of how much it costs to fill the tank many people choose to wait as long as possible before filling up.
Students throughout Billings are getting ready for the March For Our Lives campaign on March 14th.
Authorities are on alert tonight after an attempted kidnapping was reported in Livingston Tuesday evening.
A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again.
Four Montana schools will be represented during the 2018 NAIA Women's Championship in Billings next week.
We are a week away from the NAIA championships. Nearly 500 female athletes throughout the country will be arriving this weekend.
A collection of tiny homes that could help house homeless people in Bozeman is picking up steam.
The man who got Great Falls residents talking and stopping on the side of the road after spending several days on the Missouri River is now being charged with intimidation and attempted criminal mischief. 42-year-old Benjamin Staples spent the better part of this past weekend on the ice of the Missouri River. Great Falls Fire Rescue attempted to check on him, but he did not want to leave. Monday, the Cascade County Sheriff's Office reported they were able to take Staples into c...
Target is raising its minimum starting pay for workers for the second time in less than a year after seeing a bigger and better pool of candidates.
We've certainly seen higher gas prices, but regardless of how much it costs to fill the tank many people choose to wait as long as possible before filling up.
