Wyoming celebrates 307 day with #ThatsWY

Wyoming celebrates 307 day with #ThatsWY

CODY, Wyo. -

Wyoming’s Office of Tourism had to kick off their new promotion on Wednesday, March 7. The date was 3-07, or 307…which is the area code for the entire state.

The WOT is asking everyone in the state to take a selfie, while they hold a flag that says “Thats WY”, with the spelling for Wyoming. Cody’s Chamber of Commerce representatives took flags to businesses around Cody Wednesday morning, and gave them to residents, and visitors.

The WOT aims to show Wyomingites and tourists in the state’s best places.   A press release asks people to upload their pictures to social media, with #ThatsWY.

The WOT will pick the best pictures for their web page, and give weekly prizes for the best photos.

Cody Chamber Social Media Expert Anna Marie Victor explained, “So we’re asking people to fly their THATS WY flag and tell us why they love Wyoming. It’s a celebration of our state, some of the history and the natural wonders that we have here.  And it’s to celebrate 307, March 7, which is the only area code in Wyoming.”

People can pick up ThatsWY flags at visitor centers in cities all over Wyoming.

