Four Montana teams make women's NAIA tournament

Four Montana schools will be represented during the 2018 NAIA Women's Championship in Billings next week.

Montana Western is a 4-seed and will face off against 5-seed Dillard March 14th at 1:45 PM.

Rocky Mountain College in Billings will make their second consecutive appearance as the host school.

But they earned their way in as a 5-seed playing 4-seed Science and Arts from Oklahoma at 8:00 PM Wednesday night

On Thursday, the 2-seed Oklahoma City takes on 7-seed Providence at 2:15 PM.

Then later Thursday night it's the 3-seed Carroll College facing 6-seed William Penn from Iowa.



