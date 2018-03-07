Four Montana teams make women's NAIA tournament

We've certainly seen higher gas prices, but regardless of how much it costs to fill the tank many people choose to wait as long as possible before filling up.
As Public Works prepares to fill potholes this weekend, drivers should still be vigilant while on the road.
Four Montana schools will be represented during the 2018 NAIA Women's Championship in Billings next week.
According to endometriosis.org, the disease affects an estimated 176 million women worldwide.
On March 6th, 2018, at approximately 1:30 am, an individual gained entrance to the Governor’s residence, activated a fire alarm, then hid inside the house.
Four Montana schools will be represented during the 2018 NAIA Women's Championship in Billings next week.
Have you seen this gargoyle? Butte-Silver Bow officials say that five gargoyles were recently stolen from the new Uptown Parking Garage.
Today is Yellowstone National Parks 146th birthday!
The man who got Great Falls residents talking and stopping on the side of the road after spending several days on the Missouri River is now being charged with intimidation and attempted criminal mischief. 42-year-old Benjamin Staples spent the better part of this past weekend on the ice of the Missouri River. Great Falls Fire Rescue attempted to check on him, but he did not want to leave. Monday, the Cascade County Sheriff's Office reported they were able to take Staples into c...
According to a Facebook post on the Charlo School District page a threat was made towards the school.
A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again.
Magic City Blues announces ZZ Top and Phillip Phillips will headline the 2018 Magic City Blues Festival August 3 and 4.
A collection of tiny homes that could help house homeless people in Bozeman is picking up steam.
Now that the Magic City is seeing warmer weather. KULR-8 has word from the Public Works Department they will no longer be plowing in residential areas. Instead, the department said they're going to let the sun take care of it. What's more, due to the heavy snowfall in Billings, the Public Works Department said they used all of the money allocated for plowing.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. - A New Jersey man who got drunk in West Virginia and mistakenly ordered a $1,635 Uber ride to his home state will be reimbursed by a food delivery company. Jamie Giovinazzo, founder of Eat Clean Bro in Freehold, New Jersey, says his company will pay the fare to thank Kenny Bachman for choosing not to drive while drunk
Now that the snow is melting, roads are beginning to clear up in the Magic City. Clear from snow, but left behind, are potholes.
Four Montana schools will be represented during the 2018 NAIA Women's Championship in Billings next week.
Park County’s Commissioners are sending a letter to the governor asking to help manage, not own, a ranch that used to belong to a drug smuggler.
