Target raises starting pay for 2nd time in less than a year

Target is raising its minimum starting pay for workers for the second time in less than a year after seeing a bigger and better pool of candidates.
Target is raising its minimum starting pay for workers for the second time in less than a year after seeing a bigger and better pool of candidates.
Veterans in California and other states that that have legalized physician-assisted deaths are finding they cannot access such laws in most government-run homes because they conflict with the policies of the...
Veterans in California and other states that that have legalized physician-assisted deaths are finding they cannot access such laws in most government-run homes because they conflict with the policies of the Department of...
A high school in southwest Idaho has implemented a policy barring students from bringing backpacks to school. The Idaho Press-Tribune reports Caldwell High School announced the backpack ban Monday, citing safety reasons for bringing the policy forward.
A high school in southwest Idaho has implemented a policy barring students from bringing backpacks to school. The Idaho Press-Tribune reports Caldwell High School announced the backpack ban Monday, citing safety reasons for bringing the policy forward.
A father's punishment for his 10-year-old son who was kicked off the bus for bullying other kids has gone viral. Bryan Thornhill's son got kicked off the bus for three days due to his behavior, something Bryan said he would not tolerate. So according to a Facebook live video that's now gone viral, he made his son run to school in the rain.
A father's punishment for his 10-year-old son who was kicked off the bus for bullying other kids has gone viral. Bryan Thornhill's son got kicked off the bus for three days due to his behavior, something Bryan said he would not tolerate. So according to a Facebook live video that's now gone viral, he made his son run to school in the rain.
Viewership for the Academy Awards plunged 20 percent from last year to a record-low 26.5 million, the first time on record the Oscars reached fewer than 30 million people.
Viewership for the Academy Awards plunged 20 percent from last year to a record-low 26.5 million, the first time on record the Oscars reached fewer than 30 million people.
As concerns grow nationwide over school safety in the wake of several shootings, a South Carolina company says it has an idea that could help. R2P Innovations of Goose Creek unveiled its bulletproof door Friday.
As concerns grow nationwide over school safety in the wake of several shootings, a South Carolina company says it has an idea that could help. R2P Innovations of Goose Creek unveiled its bulletproof door Friday.
A Florida 10-year-old, with a history of grand theft auto, was caught again on camera attempting to steal another vehicle from a car dealership.
A Florida 10-year-old, with a history of grand theft auto, was caught again on camera attempting to steal another vehicle from a car dealership.
President Trump has been briefed about a shooting incident just outside the White House. A law enforcement source says a man shot himself along the north fence of the building Saturday.
President Trump has been briefed about a shooting incident just outside the White House. A law enforcement source says a man shot himself along the north fence of the building Saturday.
L.L. Bean is the latest major retailer to announce that it will raise the minimum purchase age for guns.
L.L. Bean is the latest major retailer to announce that it will raise the minimum purchase age for guns.
The Center for Disease Control says flu season has peaked. The CDC released its weekly numbers on influenza activity across the US Friday.
The Center for Disease Control says flu season has peaked. The CDC released its weekly numbers on influenza activity across the US Friday.
A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again.
A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again.
Magic City Blues announces ZZ Top and Phillip Phillips will headline the 2018 Magic City Blues Festival August 3 and 4.
Magic City Blues announces ZZ Top and Phillip Phillips will headline the 2018 Magic City Blues Festival August 3 and 4.
A collection of tiny homes that could help house homeless people in Bozeman is picking up steam.
A collection of tiny homes that could help house homeless people in Bozeman is picking up steam.
Now that the Magic City is seeing warmer weather. KULR-8 has word from the Public Works Department they will no longer be plowing in residential areas. Instead, the department said they're going to let the sun take care of it. What's more, due to the heavy snowfall in Billings, the Public Works Department said they used all of the money allocated for plowing.
Now that the Magic City is seeing warmer weather. KULR-8 has word from the Public Works Department they will no longer be plowing in residential areas. Instead, the department said they're going to let the sun take care of it. What's more, due to the heavy snowfall in Billings, the Public Works Department said they used all of the money allocated for plowing.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. - A New Jersey man who got drunk in West Virginia and mistakenly ordered a $1,635 Uber ride to his home state will be reimbursed by a food delivery company. Jamie Giovinazzo, founder of Eat Clean Bro in Freehold, New Jersey, says his company will pay the fare to thank Kenny Bachman for choosing not to drive while drunk
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. - A New Jersey man who got drunk in West Virginia and mistakenly ordered a $1,635 Uber ride to his home state will be reimbursed by a food delivery company. Jamie Giovinazzo, founder of Eat Clean Bro in Freehold, New Jersey, says his company will pay the fare to thank Kenny Bachman for choosing not to drive while drunk
Now that the snow is melting, roads are beginning to clear up in the Magic City. Clear from snow, but left behind, are potholes.
Now that the snow is melting, roads are beginning to clear up in the Magic City. Clear from snow, but left behind, are potholes.
Four Montana schools will be represented during the 2018 NAIA Women's Championship in Billings next week.
Four Montana schools will be represented during the 2018 NAIA Women's Championship in Billings next week.
Park County’s Commissioners are sending a letter to the governor asking to help manage, not own, a ranch that used to belong to a drug smuggler.
Park County’s Commissioners are sending a letter to the governor asking to help manage, not own, a ranch that used to belong to a drug smuggler.