Target raises starting pay for 2nd time in less than a year - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Target raises starting pay for 2nd time in less than a year

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Target is raising its minimum starting pay for workers for the second time in less than a year after seeing a bigger and better pool of candidates.
  
Target, which hiked starting pay to $11 an hour last fall, said all workers this spring will receive a minimum of $12 per hour.
  
CEO Brian Cornell said Tuesday that Target will offer workers $15 an hour by 2020.  He says Target Corp. recorded a significant spike in applicants when it boosted pay, and a better quality of worker, too.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • TrendingMore>>

  • Target raises starting pay for 2nd time in less than a year

    Target raises starting pay for 2nd time in less than a year

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 6:33 PM EST2018-03-07 23:33:27 GMT

    Target is raising its minimum starting pay for workers for the second time in less than a year after seeing a bigger and better pool of candidates.    

    Target is raising its minimum starting pay for workers for the second time in less than a year after seeing a bigger and better pool of candidates.    

  • Dying vets cannot use life-ending drugs at many state homes

    Dying vets cannot use life-ending drugs at many state homes

    Veterans in California and other states that that have legalized physician-assisted deaths are finding they cannot access such laws in most government-run homes because they conflict with the policies of the...

    Veterans in California and other states that that have legalized physician-assisted deaths are finding they cannot access such laws in most government-run homes because they conflict with the policies of the Department of...

  • Idaho high school bans backpacks following threats

    Idaho high school bans backpacks following threats

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 2:37 PM EST2018-03-06 19:37:35 GMT

    A high school in southwest Idaho has implemented a policy barring students from bringing backpacks to school. The Idaho Press-Tribune reports Caldwell High School announced the backpack ban Monday, citing safety reasons for bringing the policy forward. 

    A high school in southwest Idaho has implemented a policy barring students from bringing backpacks to school. The Idaho Press-Tribune reports Caldwell High School announced the backpack ban Monday, citing safety reasons for bringing the policy forward. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Prosecutor: After boy, 8, shot sister, Ohio mom went back to work

    Prosecutor: After boy, 8, shot sister, Ohio mom went back to work

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 10:17 AM EST2018-03-07 15:17:45 GMT

    A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again. 

    A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again. 

  • ZZ Top, Phillip Phillips headlining 2018 Magic City Blues Fest

    ZZ Top, Phillip Phillips headlining 2018 Magic City Blues Fest

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 1:21 PM EST2018-03-07 18:21:17 GMT
    Courtesy: ZZTop.comCourtesy: ZZTop.com
    Courtesy: ZZTop.comCourtesy: ZZTop.com

    Magic City Blues announces ZZ Top and Phillip Phillips will headline the 2018 Magic City Blues Festival August 3 and 4.

    Magic City Blues announces ZZ Top and Phillip Phillips will headline the 2018 Magic City Blues Festival August 3 and 4.

  • Tiny homes project picking up steam in Bozeman

    Tiny homes project picking up steam in Bozeman

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:57 PM EST2018-03-07 17:57:25 GMT

    A collection of tiny homes that could help house homeless people in Bozeman is picking up steam.

    A collection of tiny homes that could help house homeless people in Bozeman is picking up steam.

  • Public Works finishes residential plowing for the season

    Public Works finishes residential plowing for the season

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:39 AM EST2018-03-07 05:39:02 GMT

    Now that the Magic City is seeing warmer weather. KULR-8 has word from the Public Works Department they will no longer be plowing in residential areas. Instead, the department said they're going to let the sun take care of it. What's more, due to the heavy snowfall in Billings, the Public Works Department said they used all of the money allocated for plowing.

    Now that the Magic City is seeing warmer weather. KULR-8 has word from the Public Works Department they will no longer be plowing in residential areas. Instead, the department said they're going to let the sun take care of it. What's more, due to the heavy snowfall in Billings, the Public Works Department said they used all of the money allocated for plowing.

  • New Jersey company will pay man's drunken $1,600 Uber fare

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 1:21 PM EST2018-03-07 18:21:02 GMT

    GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. - A New Jersey man who got drunk in West Virginia and mistakenly ordered a $1,635 Uber ride to his home state will be reimbursed by a food delivery company. Jamie Giovinazzo, founder of Eat Clean Bro in Freehold, New Jersey, says his company will pay the fare to thank Kenny Bachman for choosing not to drive while drunk

    GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. - A New Jersey man who got drunk in West Virginia and mistakenly ordered a $1,635 Uber ride to his home state will be reimbursed by a food delivery company. Jamie Giovinazzo, founder of Eat Clean Bro in Freehold, New Jersey, says his company will pay the fare to thank Kenny Bachman for choosing not to drive while drunk

  • Potholes are causing hazardous conditions in the Billings area

    Potholes are causing hazardous conditions in the Billings area

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:57 AM EST2018-03-07 05:57:03 GMT

    Now that the snow is melting, roads are beginning to clear up in the Magic City. Clear from snow, but left behind, are potholes.

    Now that the snow is melting, roads are beginning to clear up in the Magic City. Clear from snow, but left behind, are potholes.

  • Four Montana teams make women's NAIA tournament

    Four Montana teams make women's NAIA tournament

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 7:02 PM EST2018-03-08 00:02:10 GMT

    Four Montana schools will be represented during the 2018 NAIA Women's Championship in Billings next week. 

    Four Montana schools will be represented during the 2018 NAIA Women's Championship in Billings next week. 

  • Park County asks Wyoming government to help manage ranch

    Park County asks Wyoming government to help manage ranch

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:47 AM EST2018-03-07 05:47:10 GMT

    Park County’s Commissioners are sending a letter to the governor asking to help manage, not own, a ranch that used to belong to a drug smuggler.

    Park County’s Commissioners are sending a letter to the governor asking to help manage, not own, a ranch that used to belong to a drug smuggler.