Meet Carroll College's new president

Carroll College has announced their next president. Just a few weeks after making an official campus visit as a candidate, Dr. John Cech is now set to become Carroll College's 18th president.

Already he has emphasized looking forward to being among students and the Carroll community, and he hopes his listening will help form the foundation for moving Carroll forward.

He says his first order of business when when he arrives is to spend most of his time meeting with students, faculty, and staff and doing much more listening than talking.

His second order of business will be spending this summer with students, faculty, staff, and trustees in designing a strategic plan connected to Carroll's mission. Dr. Cech plans to use this as a blueprint for enrollment, new programs, and new fundraising ideas. with Catholicism part of the backbone of Carroll College, Dr. Cech also wants to do everything he can to support students' religious spirituality, further strengthen the college's relationship with parishes across the state and leverage the connections already made to help open more doors for students.

He will officially take over as president on June first.