ZZ Top, Phillip Phillips headlining 2018 Magic City Blues Fest

Magic City Blues announces ZZ Top and Phillip Phillips will headline the 2018 Magic City Blues Festival August 3 and 4.

The announcement was made Wednesday on their Facebook page.

According to that post, 2018's festival will feature 12 acts. Friday, Aug. 3 will feature ZZ Top, Carolyn Wonderland, Lloyd Jones Quartet, Benyaro, and Willy G. A final Friday act will be announced later.

Saturday, Aug. 4 will feature Phillip Phillips, AJR, Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear, Alder Lights, and the Dead Presleys. One more act will be announced later for Saturday.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, March 9. You can get your tickets from Billings Holiday Stations and online at Magic City Blues website.

As the final two acts are announced, we'll update this story.