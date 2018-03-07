Dying vets cannot use life-ending drugs at many state homes - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Dying vets cannot use life-ending drugs at many state homes

By JULIE WATSON
Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Veterans in California and other states that that have legalized physician-assisted deaths are finding they cannot access such laws in most government-run homes because they conflict with the policies of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

In California, the nation's largest retirement home for veterans requires terminally ill veterans be discharged if they want to take life-ending drugs allowed under the law passed in 2015.

Some veterans are protesting the policies. They say it would cause undue hardship to move when they are that ill.

California's Department of Veterans Affairs, or CalVet, says it cannot risk losing federal funds for its state homes.

A 1997 federal law prohibits the use of federal funds for assisted suicide.

  • Gargoyles go missing in Butte

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 5:08 PM EST2018-03-07 22:08:38 GMT

    Have you seen this gargoyle? Butte-Silver Bow officials say that five gargoyles were recently stolen from the new Uptown Parking Garage. 

  • Yellowstone National Park celebrates turning 146

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 4:42 PM EST2018-03-07 21:42:22 GMT

    Today is Yellowstone National Parks 146th birthday! 

  • "Man on Ice" charged with intimidation and attempted criminal mischief

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 4:33 PM EST2018-03-07 21:33:14 GMT

    The man who got Great Falls residents talking and stopping on the side of the road after spending several days on the Missouri River is now being charged with intimidation and attempted criminal mischief.  42-year-old Benjamin Staples spent the better part of this past weekend on the ice of the Missouri River. Great Falls Fire Rescue attempted to check on him, but he did not want to leave. Monday, the Cascade County Sheriff's Office reported they were able to take Staples into c...

  • Dying vets cannot use life-ending drugs at many state homes

    Veterans in California and other states that that have legalized physician-assisted deaths are finding they cannot access such laws in most government-run homes because they conflict with the policies of the...

  • Idaho high school bans backpacks following threats

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 2:37 PM EST2018-03-06 19:37:35 GMT

    A high school in southwest Idaho has implemented a policy barring students from bringing backpacks to school. The Idaho Press-Tribune reports Caldwell High School announced the backpack ban Monday, citing safety reasons for bringing the policy forward. 

  • VIRAL: Dad makes son run to school in the rain after getting suspended for bullying

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:46 AM EST2018-03-06 16:46:57 GMT

    A father's punishment for his 10-year-old son who was kicked off the bus for bullying other kids has gone viral.  Bryan Thornhill's son got kicked off the bus for three days due to his behavior, something Bryan said he would not tolerate. So according to a Facebook live video that's now gone viral, he made his son run to school in the rain.  

  • Prosecutor: After boy, 8, shot sister, Ohio mom went back to work

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 10:17 AM EST2018-03-07 15:17:45 GMT

    A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again. 

  • ZZ Top, Phillip Phillips headlining 2018 Magic City Blues Fest

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 1:21 PM EST2018-03-07 18:21:17 GMT
    Magic City Blues announces ZZ Top and Phillip Phillips will headline the 2018 Magic City Blues Festival August 3 and 4.

  • Public Works finishes residential plowing for the season

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:39 AM EST2018-03-07 05:39:02 GMT

    Now that the Magic City is seeing warmer weather. KULR-8 has word from the Public Works Department they will no longer be plowing in residential areas. Instead, the department said they're going to let the sun take care of it. What's more, due to the heavy snowfall in Billings, the Public Works Department said they used all of the money allocated for plowing.

  • Potholes are causing hazardous conditions in the Billings area

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:57 AM EST2018-03-07 05:57:03 GMT

    Now that the snow is melting, roads are beginning to clear up in the Magic City. Clear from snow, but left behind, are potholes.

  • Tiny homes project picking up steam in Bozeman

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:57 PM EST2018-03-07 17:57:25 GMT

    A collection of tiny homes that could help house homeless people in Bozeman is picking up steam.

  • Park County asks Wyoming government to help manage ranch

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:47 AM EST2018-03-07 05:47:10 GMT

    Park County’s Commissioners are sending a letter to the governor asking to help manage, not own, a ranch that used to belong to a drug smuggler.

  • New Jersey company will pay man's drunken $1,600 Uber fare

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 1:21 PM EST2018-03-07 18:21:02 GMT

    GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. - A New Jersey man who got drunk in West Virginia and mistakenly ordered a $1,635 Uber ride to his home state will be reimbursed by a food delivery company. Jamie Giovinazzo, founder of Eat Clean Bro in Freehold, New Jersey, says his company will pay the fare to thank Kenny Bachman for choosing not to drive while drunk

  • VIRAL: Dad makes son run to school in the rain after getting suspended for bullying

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:46 AM EST2018-03-06 16:46:57 GMT

    A father's punishment for his 10-year-old son who was kicked off the bus for bullying other kids has gone viral.  Bryan Thornhill's son got kicked off the bus for three days due to his behavior, something Bryan said he would not tolerate. So according to a Facebook live video that's now gone viral, he made his son run to school in the rain.  

