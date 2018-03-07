Potholes are causing hazardous conditions in the Billings area

Now that the snow is melting, roads are beginning to clear up in the Magic City. Clear from snow, but left behind, are potholes. KULR-8 spoke with the Public Works Department to find out when they will be fixing the potholes on those messy roads.



We took to social media to ask people where they've seen potholes within Billings and so far, more than 50 locations have been identified. Many people will see puddles and not realize it's actually a water-filled pothole.



Public Works Director, Dave Mumford, said Public Works can't do anything about the potholes until the water is gone. He said the department has a pothole machine that can blow out and dry the water, then fill the potholes. He also said they want these potholes to get taken care of as soon as possible because it can cause damage to vehicles and get larger if not taken care of right away.



Mumford said the potholes will be filled with tar, gravel, and coal mix. He explained how potholes are created.



"It's one of the things why plowing is actually helpful, but you still have the moisture on the road and it gets underneath the asphalt," Mumford said. "Then you have the freeze-thaws that occur. It's what causes potholes."



Mumford said Public Works will begin filling potholes this weekend.