Park County asks Wyoming government to help manage ranch

Park County’s Commissioners are sending a letter to the governor asking to help manage, not own, a ranch that used to belong to a drug smuggler. In February, anglers, hunters, and neighbors protested the commissioners’ draft letter that suggested the ranch should be turned over to Park County.

The Beartooth Ranch in Clark was seized by federal agents after they arrested the Florida drug smuggler who owned the ranch in the mid-nineties. The ranch was turned over to the state of Wyoming, with restrictions that guaranteed public access.

In February, conservation groups and neighbors told commissioners they didn’t want to lose access to the entire ranch.

During their meeting Tuesday, acting Commission Chair Jake Fulkerson read the first paragraph of the new letter to Wyoming’s Governor:

He read, “It has recently been brought to our attention that the Beartooth Ranch, owned by the State of Wyoming, has fallen into a state of disrepair. We are writing to investigate what can be done by the state or its agencies to that will develop its potential using the current deed restrictions and easements while maintaining the public’s benefit.”

The commissioners say the ranch should be developed for agricultural purposes again. They’ve also supported a proposal to form a local committee to help decide how the ranch will be managed.