Park County asks Wyoming government to help manage ranch

Now that the snow is melting, roads are beginning to clear up in the Magic City. Clear from snow, but left behind, are potholes.
Park County’s Commissioners are sending a letter to the governor asking to help manage, not own, a ranch that used to belong to a drug smuggler.
Now that the Magic City is seeing warmer weather. KULR-8 has word from the Public Works Department they will no longer be plowing in residential areas. Instead, the department said they're going to let the sun take care of it. What's more, due to the heavy snowfall in Billings, the Public Works Department said they used all of the money allocated for plowing.
According to endometriosis.org, the disease affects an estimated 176 million women worldwide.
You've heard every second counts in a health emergency like a heart attack or stroke. Heart attack survivor Ron Meyer can attest to that.
Park County’s Commissioners are sending a letter to the governor asking to help manage, not own, a ranch that used to belong to a drug smuggler.
Would you know what to do if someone had a heart attack and stopped breathing? Two Cody men used CPR to save another man’s life recently. Now, the victim has learned the technique to pay if forward.
People who live in Wyoming’s South Big Horn Basin will soon have free insurance for air ambulance service. The South Big Horn Basin Hospital board voted last week to give the free Air Med memberships to everyone in their district.
Wyoming's delegation to Congress is opposing calls for more gun control after the fallout from the latest school shooting.
An Ohio-based pet food company is recalling a brand of pet treats because the product may be contaminated with Salmonella.
A school board in northern Wyoming has decided to remove a book from the Cody High School library that one board member referred to as "trashy."
A 14-year-old Wyoming boy is in custody after police responded to a call that someone was robbing a store at knifepoint and then fled on a push scooter.
The University of Wyoming has recorded a slight increase in its spring enrollment numbers.
Southern Nevada rancher and state's rights activist Cliven Bundy says a U.S. judge in Las Vegas did the federal government a favor last month when she threw out his criminal case stemming from an armed standoff at his Bunkerville ranch in April 2014.
Cody school board votes to move gun policy to a second reading after teachers and community members ask them not to allow school personnel to conceal carry.
A father's punishment for his 10-year-old son who was kicked off the bus for bullying other kids has gone viral. Bryan Thornhill's son got kicked off the bus for three days due to his behavior, something Bryan said he would not tolerate. So according to a Facebook live video that's now gone viral, he made his son run to school in the rain.
SANDPOINT, Idaho - We're learning more about the man killed by police in a shooting in Sandpoint Monday morning. Officers said Monday that the man has been identified as 28-year-old Brandon Kuhlman. The family of Kuhlman has come forward Monday with an account of what they say led up to the bloodshed.
A local youngster put his entrepreneurship skills to work Saturday and raised money for the newborn otters at the Montana Zoo.
Officers learned two suspects had entered the store; one of them brandishing a firearm.
Billings police say that a deceased person found lying in the doorway of a business on the 2800 block of 1st Ave. North, Saturday, is not being treated as suspicious.
Would you know what to do if someone had a heart attack and stopped breathing? Two Cody men used CPR to save another man’s life recently. Now, the victim has learned the technique to pay if forward.
A family lost their home just two days before Christmas in 2017. Now, a club is trying to raise funds to help them get back on their feet.
A high school in southwest Idaho has implemented a policy barring students from bringing backpacks to school. The Idaho Press-Tribune reports Caldwell High School announced the backpack ban Monday, citing safety reasons for bringing the policy forward.
