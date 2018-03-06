March is endometriosis awareness month

According to endometriosis.org, the disease affects an estimated 176 million women worldwide.

In observance of endometriosis awareness month this march, KULR-8's spoke with with an OBGYN about symptoms of the illness and common misconceptions.

Endometriosis is a fertility health issue when cells or tissues around the uterine lining grow outside the uterus.

"If a patient comes in and says they're having painful period, back pain or trying to get pregnant, we a lot of times blame it on endometriosis. However, there's no real way to know if it's endometriosis or not without actually looking with a labroscope," said Dr. Nagy. "We don't know why some women get endometrosis and some don't. So, I am a firm believer in nutrition and keeping your body healthy as possible. It discourages that from happening. We don't think it's heredity but we do think it's familial. So if mom had it, grandma had it a lot of times, daughter will have it too."

Some women experience endometriosis so severely it is found on other organs throughout the body.

It can grow in the organs of the pelvic cavity, ovaries and fallopian tubes.

"But also know even if you have endometriosis, it doesn't always require surgery. We don't always have to know what it is. We can try treatments before and if the treatment works and calms it down, it doesn't have to turn into a big extensive life ordeal or anything," adds Dr. Nagy. "Well because it's associated with infertility and if you're planning a family and you hear you have endometriosis, you think oh no I'm not going to get pregnant and that is not the case."