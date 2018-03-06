Jamie Stevens resigns as MSUB men’s basketball head coach - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Jamie Stevens resigns as MSUB men’s basketball head coach

Press Release from MSUB Sports
Jamie Stevens; Courtesy: MSUB Sports Jamie Stevens; Courtesy: MSUB Sports
BILLINGS, Mont. -

After seven seasons in charge of the Montana State University Billings men's basketball program, head coach Jamie Stevens announced his resignation on Tuesday.
 
"I enjoyed my seven years at MSUB, and I was fortunate to work with many great student-athletes that were also very special human beings," said Stevens, a 1999 graduate of MSUB and alumnus of the men's basketball program. "I want to thank all of my assistant coaches during my time in Billings. They worked hard, stayed loyal, and will forever be a part of my life. I was fortunate to work with many other great coaches and staff members, and I thank them as well."

A national search for Stevens' replacement will begin immediately.
 
The Yellowjackets finished their 2017-18 season with a 13-18 overall this year and posted a 5-15 record in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play while finishing in ninth place.
 
Overall in his seven seasons Stevens posted a record of 89-114 (.438) and had a mark of 52-80 (.394) in GNAC play. "We would like to thank Jamie for his service and dedication to his alma mater over the last seven years," MSUB director of athletics Krista Montague commented.

