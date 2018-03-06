Graco recalls 36,000 highchairs sold exclusively at Walmart due to fall risk

Graco is recalling 36,000 highchairs sold exclusively at Walmart after several reports of children falling.

The recall involves Graco's "Table-to-Table, Six-in-One" highchairs.

Graco says it's received 38 reports of the highchairs' rear legs pivoting out of position, including five injuries to kids who got bumps and bruises when their highchair fell over while they were in it.

The recall includes highchairs with model number 1969721.

If you have this highchair, stop using it and contact Graco for a free repair kit.

