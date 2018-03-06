Graco recalls 36,000 highchairs sold exclusively at Walmart due to fall risk

You've heard every second counts in a health emergency like a heart attack or stroke. Heart attack survivor Ron Meyer can attest to that.
After seven seasons in charge of the Montana State University Billings men's basketball program, head coach Jamie Stevens announced his resignation on Tuesday.
Graco is recalling 36,000 highchairs sold exclusively at Walmart after several reports of children falling. The recall involves Graco's "Table-to-Table, Six-in-One" highchairs.
A father's punishment for his 10-year-old son who was kicked off the bus for bullying other kids has gone viral. Bryan Thornhill's son got kicked off the bus for three days due to his behavior, something Bryan said he would not tolerate. So according to a Facebook live video that's now gone viral, he made his son run to school in the rain.
A local youngster put his entrepreneurship skills to work Saturday and raised money for the newborn otters at the Montana Zoo.
Agony was at the end for the Montana State Bobcats today in Reno, Nevada.
It wasn't always easy, but the senior class of the Montana State Bobcats took over the game in the second half, as the team begins their title defense with a victory over North Dakota 68-58. Rebekka Hatchard and Delany Junkermier each hit multiple threes in the second half after the Fighting Hawks got the game within 5.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park plans to increase security after fences were damaged at a bison capturing facility outside the park, in one case undoing efforts to certify the bison hadn't been exposed to a wildlife disease and could be transferred to an Indian reservation.
The Traveler's Rest Festival is coming back to Missoula and hosting several more big indie acts.
Graco is recalling 36,000 highchairs sold exclusively at Walmart after several reports of children falling. The recall involves Graco's "Table-to-Table, Six-in-One" highchairs.
A father's punishment for his 10-year-old son who was kicked off the bus for bullying other kids has gone viral. Bryan Thornhill's son got kicked off the bus for three days due to his behavior, something Bryan said he would not tolerate. So according to a Facebook live video that's now gone viral, he made his son run to school in the rain.
SANDPOINT, Idaho - We're learning more about the man killed by police in a shooting in Sandpoint Monday morning. Officers said Monday that the man has been identified as 28-year-old Brandon Kuhlman. The family of Kuhlman has come forward Monday with an account of what they say led up to the bloodshed.
A local youngster put his entrepreneurship skills to work Saturday and raised money for the newborn otters at the Montana Zoo.
Billings police say that a deceased person found lying in the doorway of a business on the 2800 block of 1st Ave. North, Saturday, is not being treated as suspicious.
Officers learned two suspects had entered the store; one of them brandishing a firearm.
A family lost their home just two days before Christmas in 2017. Now, a club is trying to raise funds to help them get back on their feet.
Would you know what to do if someone had a heart attack and stopped breathing? Two Cody men used CPR to save another man’s life recently. Now, the victim has learned the technique to pay if forward.
A high school in southwest Idaho has implemented a policy barring students from bringing backpacks to school. The Idaho Press-Tribune reports Caldwell High School announced the backpack ban Monday, citing safety reasons for bringing the policy forward.
